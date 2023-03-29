LoL: Caps reveals which team he would like to face at the next MSI

Image: Riot Games

With the format changes coming to the EMEA region of League of Legends, G2 Esports is the only team to already have their ticket to MSI, thanks to their victory in the LEC Winter Split by three maps to nil against MAD Lions. In an interview with cyber sportsCaps revealed which team he would like to face in this mid-season tournament.

A choice without many surprises

As many expected, Caps mentioned T1 as his favorite rival. Faker and his companions they haven’t got the ticket yet for this competition, but they will have a chance to get it on Saturday against Gen.G. This year, the four main regions (LCK, LPL, LEC and LCS) will each send two teams to the Mid Season Invitational.

In most cases, they will be the Spring Split champions and runners-up of the league, except in the LEC, which will send the Winter Split winner and Spring Split winner (or Spring Split runner-up if the same team wins). in winter and in spring, something that is feasible since G2 Esports is in this phase of the playoffs and in the best of five they have taken a step or two forward in terms of their performance on the Rift).

In such a confrontation, samurai discipline would not be the favorite to throw the nexus. Not only the level in the LCK seems higher than in the LEC, but also, T1 has proven to be a solid team in the regular season, while G2 is a team with many ups and downs in the regular season. Finally, the South Korean organization has kept his 2022 rosterwhile the Europeans have made three changes, and one of their players, Yike, does not have international experience and those nerves, in addition to the fact that the jungle is a key position, can take their toll.