LoL devs fear that Vayne top is too broken

A couple of days ago, Riot Games presented the patch notes 13.6 from League of Legends. In them they showed us the different changes that will come to the game in a week. They will mainly seek reduce the power of the interaction between Legend: Brood and the Bloodthirsty. They will also arrive nerfs about him Compass lethalsomething that will be noticed among shooters.

On the other hand, we find a champion who will receive improvements and who begins to scare both the players and the developers themselves. It’s all about Vayne. Far from the changes marksmen received in Season 12, this champion hasn’t had any personal updates for about three years. This will no longer be the case, especially after the buffs which are coming in patch 13.6. These are the buffs from Vayne:

[Pasiva] – Night Hunter : Movement speed from 30 –> 45

: [Q] – Pirouette : AD Ratio of 60/80% –> 75/115% Duration of buff from 7s –> 3s

: [W] – Silver shells : Damage per percentage of health from 4/12% –> 6/10%

Vayne top scares and Riot is already preparing a nerf of emergency

Given all that is happening, Riot Games is preparing for what’s to come. With these buffs, Vayne could carve out a very important hole in the top lane. The changes to the [W] added to the new CD of the [Q] they will make it much more annoying, turning it into a real headache for many toplaners. To date, this champion has been a pick punctual in this line, but with the changes this trend could change.

Vayne clarified. The ultimate MS is unchanged, so the MS is 40/90 [norm/ult]. If Vayne top becomes OP, we have changelists prepared to follow up that target level scaling, but we’re interested in seeing how the rank 1 W changes

and Q max buffs affect bot vs top balance. —Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) March 15, 2023

«Clarification. The movement speed of the [R] – Final hour does not change, so the MS will remain at 40/90 (normal/definitive). If Vayne top becomes too broken, we have changes lined up to balance her out as soon as possible. We also want to see how those changes feel from the [W] and of the [Q] and how they affect the balance of botlane vs top lane«.

Those were the words of Matt Leung-Harrison”riot phroxson«, Lead Designer in League of Legends. Considering that the jungle is now much more bot lane-focused and its champions are more tanky, seeing Vayne tear apart the top lane in patch 13.6 won’t be a strange thing.

