LoL: Discover what Rell’s rework is about

Rell, the Iron Maiden, is getting an upgrade to her skill kit. Discover the details about his rework here.

Since his departure Rell has been through many different moments, going from being one of the best supports to being one of the least played champions as well as just a few patches ago, along with Samira, they were the queens of the bot lane. However, Riot has been planning a rework for Iron Maiden for almost a year and now they have put out a statement to keep us updated.

“We think Rell has an exciting fantasy and playstyle switching between her mounted and unmounted forms. And even though she’s a strong champion, she gets heavily penalized when she misses her W,” says Riot Raptor, League of Legends game designer. Raptor emphasizes some goals they have in mind for Rell:

Reinforce the fantasy of your mounted/unmounted forms : We want Rell to feel fast, able to charge enemies while mounted, and feel like a formidable fighter when dismounted.

: We want Rell to feel fast, able to charge enemies while mounted, and feel like a formidable fighter when dismounted. Increase game pattern variation : We’re looking to give Rell more options both in lane and in teamfights, as well as casting her W, as well as making sure she can do useful things when dismounted.

: We’re looking to give Rell more options both in lane and in teamfights, as well as casting her W, as well as making sure she can do useful things when dismounted. Eliminate some functionality issues: We’ve heard your feedback on some of the most frustrating parts of Rell’s kit, and we want to help remedy them. We want to buff things like her poor ward clear, her not being able to use her E solo, and her Q power being reduced against subsequent enemies.

Commenting on some of the ideas they tried out in developing Rell’s rework, Raport says, “The challenge we ran into during her mid-length update was allowing her to feel fast without turning her into a map-roaming character during build.” laning phase” and that “We found that making his Q hit harder in both forms (he now has the stun from his original E, which we wanted to keep but moved it elsewhere), increasing his dismounted form’s attack speed and range, and toning down the auto slow were very helpful in making this a form you want to be in during chaotic fights«.

Finally, Raptor mentions that in addition to being in the final process of some details of visual or sound effects, are exploring their viability in non-support roles.