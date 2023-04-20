LoL – Drops MSI 2023: Get free rewards by watching the tournament matches live

As usual when there is a big international League of Legends event, Riot usually accompanies him with his famous drops. For those who do not know what they are, these are free rewards that they give to users for watching the live games of these tournaments through Lolesports. As the live progresses, You will get the rewards that you can redeem in your in-game store.

As Riot comments in its press releasehave created a new set of emoticons and icons starring our favorite champions. As if that weren’t enough, we have also designed an exclusive emote, Ink Shadow Master Yi, which will be released during MSI. Connect with each otherl 2 and 21 May to get these rewards, which will only be available for a while.

How are these rewards awarded?

To be eligible for these rewards you must do the following:

Enter the website of https://lolesports.com/ Sign in with your League of Legends ID Get to watch the live games of the MSI (a la carte matches will not give drops) Wait for it to touch you.

As Riot comments, there is no fixed scale or periodicity for you to be touched, so it is normal that you can go a few hours without receiving rewards or even days. Yes indeed, every time you witness a penta, a murderquadruple ato, or a draw from Dragon or Baron Nashor, you will have a rewardand you can get that much-awaited free content.

The good thing, as we have mentioned before, is that practically all the international broadcasts will be there, including the Castilian one, so you will be able to listen to your favorite casters and at the same time get gifts throughout the month of May, in which the main Media spotlights from the electronic sports sector will be in London with the MSI dispute