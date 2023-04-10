LoL – EMEA Masters 2023: Schedules, groups, classification and matches of Team Heretics and Movistar Riders

Source: Team Heretics
After a week off in the League of Legends ERL, the action returns to the highest level with the dispute of the EMEA Masters. This tournament, formerly known as the European Masters, brings together the best teams from the major leagues below the LEC. In it we will have two Spanish representatives such as the Super League winner, Movistar Riders, and the second classified and defending champion, Los Heretics.
The format is practically the same as other years with its Play-In and the group stage. Double-round league and the best two of each team pass. As was done last year, the playoffs that will decide the winner will be the best of five, and the team that loses a series will have to say goodbye to the tournament and take a well-deserved vacation after a season with many efforts. As always, these matches can be followed through the channel of the LVP and in the respective channels of co stream of the teams
participating teams
Teams that went directly to groups
Super League (Spain): Movistar Riders and The Heretics
LFL (France): LDLC and Team GO
TCL (Türkiye): Istanbul Wildcats and FUT Esports
Prime League (Germany): UoL and SK Prime
Ultraliga (Poland and Baltic countries): Zero Tenacity and Orbit Anonymous
NLC (UK and Nordic countries): Riddle Esports
PG Nationals (Italy): Macko Esports
Teams that played the Play-In
We will put an asterisk next to the name if they will play the group stage
LFL (France): Team Aegis*
TCL (Türkiye): Papara SuperMassive
NLC (UK and Nordic countries): Verdant
PG Nationals (Italy): aNC Outplayed
EBL (the Balkans): Diamant Esports and Partizan
LPLOL (Portugal): GTZ Esports and White Dragons
GLL (Greece and Cyprus): WL Gaming Esports and Anorthosis Famagusta*
Elite series (Benelux): KRC Genk Esports and Team 7AM
Hitpoint Masters (Slovakia and Czech Republic: Entropiq and eSuba*
Arabian League (North Africa and Middle East): Geekay Esports* and RA’AD
Group stage
Group A
|
The Heretics
|
Zero Tenacity
|
Geekay Esports
|
Istanbul Wildcats
B Group
|
Movistar Riders
|
FUT Esports
|
Macko Esports
|
Aegis
Group C
|
eSuba
|
LDCL OL
|
Orbit Anonymous
|
uoL
Group D
|
Team GO
|
SK Prime
|
Riddle Esports
|
Anorthosis Famagusta
Schedules and when the Heretics and Movistar Riders play
This year they have compacted the calendar and the teams will play six best of one teams in just over 48 hours. All the hours listed in this calendar will be the Spanish peninsular hours:
Tuesday April 11
five pm
- SK Prime vs. Team GO
- The Heretics vs. Zero Tenacity
18:00
- Riddle Esports vs. Anorthosis Famagusta
- Geekay Esports vs. Istanbul Wildcats
7:00 p.m.
- Team Go vs. Anorthosis Famagusta
- Istanbul Wildcats vs. Zero Tenacity
20:00
- SK Prime vs. Riddle Esports
- Geekay Esports vs. The Heretics
21:00
- Anorthosis Famagusta vs. SK Prime
- Zero Tenacity vs. geekay esports
22:00
- Riddle Esports vs. Team Go
- The Heretics vs. Istanbul Wildcats
Wednesday April 12
five pm
- Orbit Anonymous vs. eSuba
- Movistar Riders vs. FUT Esports
18:00
- Team LDLC vs. uoL
- Macko Esports vs. Aegis
7:00 p.m.
- eSuba vs. Team LDLC
- Macko Esports vs FUT Esports
20:00
- UoL vs. Orbit Anonymous
- Aegis vs. Movistar Riders
21:00
- Orbit Anonymous vs. Team LDLC
- FUT Esports vs. Aegis
22:00
- UoL vs. eSuba
- Movistar Riders vs. Macko Esports
Thursday March 13
five pm
- Anorthosis Famagusta vs. Riddle Esports
- Istanbul Wildcats vs. Geekay Esports
18:00
- TeamGO vs. SK Prime
- Zero Tenacity vs. The Heretics
7:00 p.m.
- Anorthosis Famagusta vs. Team GO
- Zero Tenacity vs. Istanbul Wildcats
20:00
- Riddle Esports vs. SK Prime
- The Heretics vs. Geekay Esports
21:00
- TeamGO vs. Riddle Esports
- Istanbul Wildcats vs. The Heretics
22:00
- SK Prime vs. Anorthosis Famagusta
- Geekay Esports vs. Zero Tenacity
Friday April 14
five pm
- eSuba vs. Orbit Anonymous
- Aegis vs. Macko Esports
18:00
- UoL vs. Team LDLC
- FUT Esports vs. Movistar Riders
7:00 p.m.
- Orbit Anonymous vs. uoL
- Movistar Riders vs. Aegis
20:00
- LDLC vs. eSuba
- FUT Esports vs. Macko Esports
21:00
- eSuba vs. uoL
- Aegis vs. FUT Esports
22:00
- LDLC vs. Orbit Anonymous
- Macko Esports vs. Movistar Riders
*In the event of a tie, the tiebreakers would be played that same day
Quarter, semi and final dates
- Quarter finals; from April 18 to 20 (Tuesday to Thursday)
- Semifinals: April 25 and 26 (Tuesday and Wednesday)
- Final: April 29 (Saturday)