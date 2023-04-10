LoL – EMEA Masters 2023: Schedules, groups, classification and matches of Team Heretics and Movistar Riders

Source: Team Heretics

After a week off in the League of Legends ERL, the action returns to the highest level with the dispute of the EMEA Masters. This tournament, formerly known as the European Masters, brings together the best teams from the major leagues below the LEC. In it we will have two Spanish representatives such as the Super League winner, Movistar Riders, and the second classified and defending champion, Los Heretics.

The format is practically the same as other years with its Play-In and the group stage. Double-round league and the best two of each team pass. As was done last year, the playoffs that will decide the winner will be the best of five, and the team that loses a series will have to say goodbye to the tournament and take a well-deserved vacation after a season with many efforts. As always, these matches can be followed through the channel of the LVP and in the respective channels of co stream of the teams

participating teams

Teams that went directly to groups

Super League (Spain): Movistar Riders and The Heretics

LFL (France): LDLC and Team GO

TCL (Türkiye): Istanbul Wildcats and FUT Esports

Prime League (Germany): UoL and SK Prime

Ultraliga (Poland and Baltic countries): Zero Tenacity and Orbit Anonymous

NLC (UK and Nordic countries): Riddle Esports

PG Nationals (Italy): Macko Esports

Teams that played the Play-In

We will put an asterisk next to the name if they will play the group stage

LFL (France): Team Aegis*

TCL (Türkiye): Papara SuperMassive

NLC (UK and Nordic countries): Verdant

PG Nationals (Italy): aNC Outplayed

EBL (the Balkans): Diamant Esports and Partizan

LPLOL (Portugal): GTZ Esports and White Dragons

GLL (Greece and Cyprus): WL Gaming Esports and Anorthosis Famagusta*

Elite series (Benelux): ⁠KRC Genk Esports and Team 7AM

Hitpoint Masters (Slovakia and Czech Republic: Entropiq and eSuba*

Arabian League (North Africa and Middle East): Geekay Esports* and RA’AD

Group stage

Group A

The Heretics Zero Tenacity Geekay Esports Istanbul Wildcats

B Group

Movistar Riders FUT Esports Macko Esports Aegis

Group C

eSuba LDCL OL Orbit Anonymous uoL

Group D

Team GO SK Prime Riddle Esports Anorthosis Famagusta

Schedules and when the Heretics and Movistar Riders play

This year they have compacted the calendar and the teams will play six best of one teams in just over 48 hours. All the hours listed in this calendar will be the Spanish peninsular hours:

Tuesday April 11

five pm

SK Prime vs. Team GO

The Heretics vs. Zero Tenacity

18:00

Riddle Esports vs. Anorthosis Famagusta

Geekay Esports vs. Istanbul Wildcats

7:00 p.m.

Team Go vs. Anorthosis Famagusta

Istanbul Wildcats vs. Zero Tenacity

20:00

SK Prime vs. Riddle Esports

Geekay Esports vs. The Heretics

21:00

Anorthosis Famagusta vs. SK Prime

Zero Tenacity vs. geekay esports

22:00

Riddle Esports vs. Team Go

The Heretics vs. Istanbul Wildcats

Wednesday April 12

five pm

Orbit Anonymous vs. eSuba

Movistar Riders vs. FUT Esports

18:00

Team LDLC vs. uoL

Macko Esports vs. Aegis

7:00 p.m.

eSuba vs. Team LDLC

Macko Esports vs FUT Esports

20:00

UoL vs. Orbit Anonymous

Aegis vs. Movistar Riders

21:00

Orbit Anonymous vs. Team LDLC

FUT Esports vs. Aegis

22:00

UoL vs. eSuba

Movistar Riders vs. Macko Esports

Thursday March 13

five pm

Anorthosis Famagusta vs. Riddle Esports

Istanbul Wildcats vs. Geekay Esports

18:00

TeamGO vs. SK Prime

Zero Tenacity vs. The Heretics

7:00 p.m.

Anorthosis Famagusta vs. Team GO

Zero Tenacity vs. Istanbul Wildcats

20:00

Riddle Esports vs. SK Prime

The Heretics vs. Geekay Esports

21:00

TeamGO vs. Riddle Esports

Istanbul Wildcats vs. The Heretics

22:00

SK Prime vs. Anorthosis Famagusta

Geekay Esports vs. Zero Tenacity

Friday April 14

five pm

eSuba vs. Orbit Anonymous

Aegis vs. Macko Esports

18:00

UoL vs. Team LDLC

FUT Esports vs. Movistar Riders

7:00 p.m.

Orbit Anonymous vs. uoL

Movistar Riders vs. Aegis

20:00

LDLC vs. eSuba

FUT Esports vs. Macko Esports

21:00

eSuba vs. uoL

Aegis vs. FUT Esports

22:00

LDLC vs. Orbit Anonymous

Macko Esports vs. Movistar Riders

*In the event of a tie, the tiebreakers would be played that same day

Quarter, semi and final dates