LoL: Faker would have rejected, again, another astronomical figure to continue in T1

Photo: LoL Esports

How much earn Faker in salary each year in T1? This is one of the organization’s best kept secrets and every time we hear some figures, although these, as we already know, are estimates. The one considered by many to be the GOAT of League of Legends is a great asset and attraction for the teams and that is why when it comes to figures and salaries around him they are very high.

A South Korean web portal (The JoongAng) has brought this issue back to the fore. We don’t know where he got the information about it, but it inevitably arouses the intrigue of any curious person. As reported, the mid laner would have refused a salary of 20 million dollars annually to go emigrate to play the LPL.

Could Faker have quadrupled his salary?

This South Korean portal estimates that Faker currently wins in T1 between 3.8 million and $5.4 million by year. The sum is already impressive and in Europe, we really don’t see who could come close to such figures despite the fact that there are teams that pay very well, such as Perkz with Team Vitality, or because they are one of the best or the best player. of EMEA, as can be the case of Caps.

To this day, it is more complicated that in China they can offer such an amount of salary, since the LPL has made a format very similar to that of the NBA in terms of luxury salaries and salary limit. Although the impetus to sign talent from South Korea has not stopped them for this, as they have done this year with Ruler. Faker in the end is a very valuable asset, and over time he continues to show that he can be with the best in the world.

Some figures that can raise doubts

That being said, we still have some doubts when reading this article… Maybe Faker may be a legend, but 20 million dollars a year may seem like an unreal figure, seeing the current situation in the sector. At present, others mid laners There are several that are at a peak in a similar way or that could compete almost face-to-face on a mechanical level.

In LCK we can quote Chovy, or Showmaker. In LPL, Xiaohu, Knight or even Rookie, who are also big names and are far from reaching such figures! Also, if a structure spent that much money, the salary cap would explode, even with the authorization of an exception. They would have to pay a large fine for this and also a large team would have to be assembled around him, so salaries would also skyrocket.

From a totally different point of view, and using sports jargon many times, it has been seen in various cases in traditional sports, how this type of information serves to increase player cache, and that Faker, in this case, could have a better margin of maneuver for negotiations and obtain more advantageous clauses. That being said, if you were an organization that had that money and a salary cap, would you go after Faker?