LoL: Follow the drama of TSM; they would have forced the players to collect the minimum wage to continue in the organization

Image source: TSM

The TSM drama runs its course. One of the most successful esports organizations in North American history is going through one of the worst moments at an institutional level. According to various NA media rumors, the team would be rethinking its future within the sector due to lack of liquidity and the Valorant or League of Legends teams would be at risk of disappearing.

The information continues its course, and according to Travis Gafford, one of the most important insiders of NA, is that some sources told him that TSM had offered minimum wages to all its players after the end of the Spring 2023 Split. As if this were not enough, players would have been given just 24 hours to make a decision and choose whether to renew with this franchise or explore their options within the agency market. free.

GM himself has denied this information

After this information was released, Jeff “Sui Jeneris” Chau GM of TSM denied this rumor emphatically in a reddit post. In said message, he flatly stated that none of the LCS players had been paid or offered a minimum salary. In line with this and denying the short term that the players had been given, they were given several days to make a decision, and that all the members were told that TSM would not look for substitutes until their decisions were made.

Chau could not give more information about what the future of the organization will be and if TSM will continue this summer in the LCS or not or will disappear once the Summer Split is over. What he was able to confirm is that if false information about the organization is released, he will come out to deny them on Reddit or other social networks such as Twitter. Throughout these weeks, more details will be revealed, but without a doubt, this is very bad news for the sector, which could lose two Western organizations with a long history behind them in a matter of weeks.