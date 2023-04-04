LoL: Hecarim and Zoe skins among the offers

Hecarim of Arcadia is one of the skins that is on sale this week. Plus there are cosmetics from Zoe, Sivir and more.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Hecharim of Arcadia and Star Guardian Zoe, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, are at their reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.

Hecarim of arcadia league of legends skins offers discounts

In addition, Darius Nightmare in Crime City, Lumberjack Zion, Sivir Coffee Cuteness, Meowkai, and Summer Taliyah along with more cosmetics are also discounted.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from April 3 to 9.

ASPECT REGULAR PRICE (RP) DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
Hecharim of Arcadia 1350 607
Darius A Nightmare in Crime City 1350 810
Zion Woodcutter 520 208
Star Guardian Zoe 1350 675
Sivir Coffee Cuteness 1350 944
Vel’Koz Black Frost 1350 1012
Summer Taliyah 1350 675
Zilean Good Wave 520 260
Nightblade Irelia 520 208
Sylas of the Freljord 1350 675
Malphite Mecha 1350 607
meowkai 1350 540
Renekton Action Figure 750 337
Brand Spiritual Fire 1350 540
Skarner Scourge of the Sands 975 438

CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of April 3-9.

CHAMPION REGULAR PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
Varus 880 352
lulu 880 528
winter 880 440
Elise 880 440
fiddlesticks 585 2. 3. 4

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.

