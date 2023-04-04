LoL: Hecarim and Zoe skins among the offers

Hecarim of Arcadia is one of the skins that is on sale this week. Plus there are cosmetics from Zoe, Sivir and more.
In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Hecharim of Arcadia and Star Guardian Zoe, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, are at their reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.
Also read: SoloBoom Challenge 2023: Participants, new rules and start date
In addition, Darius Nightmare in Crime City, Lumberjack Zion, Sivir Coffee Cuteness, Meowkai, and Summer Taliyah along with more cosmetics are also discounted.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE
Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from April 3 to 9.
|ASPECT
|REGULAR PRICE (RP)
|DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
|Hecharim of Arcadia
|1350
|607
|Darius A Nightmare in Crime City
|1350
|810
|Zion Woodcutter
|520
|208
|Star Guardian Zoe
|1350
|675
|Sivir Coffee Cuteness
|1350
|944
|Vel’Koz Black Frost
|1350
|1012
|Summer Taliyah
|1350
|675
|Zilean Good Wave
|520
|260
|Nightblade Irelia
|520
|208
|Sylas of the Freljord
|1350
|675
|Malphite Mecha
|1350
|607
|meowkai
|1350
|540
|Renekton Action Figure
|750
|337
|Brand Spiritual Fire
|1350
|540
|Skarner Scourge of the Sands
|975
|438
Read also: LoL: Riot presented the Ink Shadow skins
CHAMPIONS ON SALE
In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of April 3-9.
|CHAMPION
|REGULAR PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
|Varus
|880
|352
|lulu
|880
|528
|winter
|880
|440
|Elise
|880
|440
|fiddlesticks
|585
|2. 3. 4
*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.