LoL: Hecarim and Zoe skins among the offers

Hecarim of Arcadia is one of the skins that is on sale this week. Plus there are cosmetics from Zoe, Sivir and more.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Hecharim of Arcadia and Star Guardian Zoe, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, are at their reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.

In addition, Darius Nightmare in Crime City, Lumberjack Zion, Sivir Coffee Cuteness, Meowkai, and Summer Taliyah along with more cosmetics are also discounted.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from April 3 to 9.

ASPECT REGULAR PRICE (RP) DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP) Hecharim of Arcadia 1350 607 Darius A Nightmare in Crime City 1350 810 Zion Woodcutter 520 208 Star Guardian Zoe 1350 675 Sivir Coffee Cuteness 1350 944 Vel’Koz Black Frost 1350 1012 Summer Taliyah 1350 675 Zilean Good Wave 520 260 Nightblade Irelia 520 208 Sylas of the Freljord 1350 675 Malphite Mecha 1350 607 meowkai 1350 540 Renekton Action Figure 750 337 Brand Spiritual Fire 1350 540 Skarner Scourge of the Sands 975 438

CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of April 3-9.

CHAMPION REGULAR PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP) Varus 880 352 lulu 880 528 winter 880 440 Elise 880 440 fiddlesticks 585 2. 3. 4

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.