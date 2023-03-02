LoL: Ibai makes self-criticism and announces that there will be changes in the Super League KOI team

Source: Hara Amorós (Amazon Gamergy)

KOI’s season in Superliga has been a failure. With only four victories in the 15 maps they have played, the tents have been left out of the playoffs for the first time in their history and there are still three days to play. The goal now for the team should be to finish as high as possible to score more points for that phase of relegation and promotion to the League of Legends Super League.

Ibai was very self-critical live and confirmed that there will be changes in the tents, not only at the team level, but also in the channel in which the matches played by his team in the Super League will be broadcast.

There will be many changes in Superliga

Ibai, as the visible head of the project, showed his face on the KOI Twitch channel, speaking openly about all the problems and responding to the chat: “We have the means, the players, the knowledge and the economic capacity to do better, and I don’t want a top 1, but this has been unacceptable. These last few weeks have been a joke.”said the Basque creator.

Regarding this bad image, he continued: “Continuing to do the same thing is not possible. This has been very hard because we have not only lost a lot, because we have given an image that is very difficult to justify. Everyone here works hard and many people follow us , You can’t not compete.”

After all these problems that he has commented, he confirmed what was an open secret, things will be changed in KOI: “There will be changes for summer, many changes, without any doubt. We are going to make changes again because we have no other option, it is what it is. In the end you see yourself forced to do it,” he commented, hurt and resigned by the situation.

Regarding the level, he felt disappointed for bad with certain people. “Sometimes when you do interviews or have a roster concept, it’s so hard to create a team, even though you think everything is going to work out and it’s going to be the host, Until you’ve been together for a month or two, you don’t see reality.”. Ibai made it clear that his objective is not to win the Super League yes or yes, but that he can stand up to his team against the best in the competition.

Finally, he talked about the topic of the co-stream, which he has not been able to do in recent days due to Squid Craft 2 and other personal projects, such as La Velada III. Thus, They will pass the direct to the KOI channel and in which several of the team’s creators have those records to be live commenting on the games, such as Reven, Barbe, Knekro, Skain…