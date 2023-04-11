LoL: Jhin and Jinx skins among the offers

PROJECT: Jhin is one of the skins that is on sale this week. Plus, there are cosmetics from Syndra, Viktor, and more.
In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, PROJECT: Jin and Jinx Odyssey, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, are at their reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.
In addition, Summer Graves, PsyOps Viktor, Space Wave Lissandra, Spirit Blossom Syndra, and Cookie Soldier Braum are also discounted along with more cosmetics.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE
Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from April 3 to 9.
|ASPECT
|REGULAR PRICE (RP)
|DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
|Serious Summery
|1350
|742
|Victor PsyOps
|1350
|675
|Lissandra Space Wave
|1350
|975
|Syndra Spirit Blossom
|1350
|975
|Soraka Spirit Blossom
|1350
|975
|Spirit Blossom Tristana
|1350
|975
|Braum Biscuit Soldier
|1350
|675
|PROJECT: Jin
|1350
|540
|Kindred Spirit Blossom
|1350
|944
|Jinx Odyssey
|1350
|944
|Empyrean Zed
|1350
|975
|Janna Holy Sword
|1350
|810
|Xayah Oldwood
|1350
|675
|Kog’Maw Monarch
|520
|208
|Surgeon Shen
|975
|438
CHAMPIONS ON SALE
In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of April 3-9.
|CHAMPION
|REGULAR PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
|tahm kench
|880
|395
|viego
|880
|528
|qiyana
|880
|572
|Janna
|585
|351
|maokai
|880
|352
*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.