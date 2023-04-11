LoL: Jhin and Jinx skins among the offers

PROJECT: Jhin is one of the skins that is on sale this week. Plus, there are cosmetics from Syndra, Viktor, and more.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, PROJECT: Jin and Jinx Odyssey, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, are at their reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.

jhin irelia skins offer league of legends

In addition, Summer Graves, PsyOps Viktor, Space Wave Lissandra, Spirit Blossom Syndra, and Cookie Soldier Braum are also discounted along with more cosmetics.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from April 3 to 9.

ASPECT REGULAR PRICE (RP) DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
Serious Summery 1350 742
Victor PsyOps 1350 675
Lissandra Space Wave 1350 975
Syndra Spirit Blossom 1350 975
Soraka Spirit Blossom 1350 975
Spirit Blossom Tristana 1350 975
Braum Biscuit Soldier 1350 675
PROJECT: Jin 1350 540
Kindred Spirit Blossom 1350 944
Jinx Odyssey 1350 944
Empyrean Zed 1350 975
Janna Holy Sword 1350 810
Xayah Oldwood 1350 675
Kog’Maw Monarch 520 208
Surgeon Shen 975 438

CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of April 3-9.

CHAMPION REGULAR PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
tahm kench 880 395
viego 880 528
qiyana 880 572
Janna 585 351
maokai 880 352

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.

