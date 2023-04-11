LoL: Jhin and Jinx skins among the offers

PROJECT: Jhin is one of the skins that is on sale this week. Plus, there are cosmetics from Syndra, Viktor, and more.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, PROJECT: Jin and Jinx Odyssey, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, are at their reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.

Also read: SoloBoom Challenge 2023: Participants, new rules and start date

In addition, Summer Graves, PsyOps Viktor, Space Wave Lissandra, Spirit Blossom Syndra, and Cookie Soldier Braum are also discounted along with more cosmetics.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from April 3 to 9.

ASPECT REGULAR PRICE (RP) DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP) Serious Summery 1350 742 Victor PsyOps 1350 675 Lissandra Space Wave 1350 975 Syndra Spirit Blossom 1350 975 Soraka Spirit Blossom 1350 975 Spirit Blossom Tristana 1350 975 Braum Biscuit Soldier 1350 675 PROJECT: Jin 1350 540 Kindred Spirit Blossom 1350 944 Jinx Odyssey 1350 944 Empyrean Zed 1350 975 Janna Holy Sword 1350 810 Xayah Oldwood 1350 675 Kog’Maw Monarch 520 208 Surgeon Shen 975 438

Also read: LoL: Does Riot plan to balance the ADCs?

CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of April 3-9.

CHAMPION REGULAR PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP) tahm kench 880 395 viego 880 528 qiyana 880 572 Janna 585 351 maokai 880 352

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.