LoL: KOI Elyoya? Yuste drops one of the possible market bombs for 2024

The interest of many teams in Elyoya is palpable. It’s the big draw at the upcoming League of Legends market in EMEA and many teams will be offering big money for you to join their ranks. This is not the first time that this buzz has sounded, since in several windows the top teams in Europe have asked about him. Without going any further, Yuste himself has confirmed that “Ibai has pressured KOI for Elyoya to come, I know it 100%”.

Nor does the possible conditions that Elyoya put to end up in some team, that would be the arrival of Melzhet and Supa to that group. In addition, it must be remembered that Elyoya cannot sign anything until he is a free agent, and if he does so before time it would be illegal, since he would be engaging in illegal poaching or tampering practices, as has happened in esports cases, such as with G2 Esports, as in traditional sports like in the NBA. It is possible that Elyoya could go to KOI, but we remember that nothing has been signed and that it has already happened on occasion or other when a player seemed to have done it by an organization and turned the situation around 180 degrees.

If you want to hear everything that Yuste has commented on this topic live, we leave you the link here, which begins to talk about the topic as a result of a clip of Jankos in which he comments that KOI will go for a jungler that we all know well and he will not be the one to take Malrang’s place.

Elyoya wants to work with Melzhet

There is nothing official about a future departure of Javier Prades from the lions, but the latest decisions of this structure would move him away from there to renew: “MAD Lions strongly trusts Mac, the current coach of the team.” As the director of Esportmaniacos commented, the styles of Mac and Elyoya clash quite a bit on some points and I would prefer to have a profile very similar to his in terms of work methodology, as is the case with Melzhet.

So much so that he released a piece of information to take into account for the future course of events. As Yuste tells it, the jungler and the coach who won the Super League with Movistar Riders have a very good relationship and are in permanent contact since Melzhet helps Elyoya a lot and would coach him throughout the year.

KOI’s interest in Elyoya

“I understand that perhaps some talk to get into KOI has been. I’m going to tell you something else. When Elyoya was up for sale last year, there were already people at KOI who said, what if we get Elyoya? But there is a problem, rumors say that there is a person in KOI, who for many is the core of many problems, who wanted Malrang, and is the one in charge, and that person is Fly (sports director). Fly is one of the main men of the team, but this, it seems to be after the performance of this season, that he has changed”, commented Yuste

We remember again that Elyoya next year will be a free agent since his contract with MAD Lions ends, like other players of this role such as Malrang himself or the aforementioned Yankos. Yuste also pointed out that there could be changes “in other KOI positions.” He didn’t say the position, but as a good listener, a few words are enough, playing the music of ‘Tú me desaste de querer’ by C Tangana, implied that Trymbi, Known by the Spanish community as El Madrileño, he could leave the tent structure at the end of the year.

To top it off, Yuste affirms that they are investigating information that has reached them about certain problems that KOI is having in terms of team management. Everything that he has commented on his live has been quite interesting, but we reiterate what we have commented several times in the article. It is a possibility that Elyoya signs for KOI, but there are still a few months of competition left and things can change at any moment.