LoL – LCK: Keria demonstrates in 9 seconds why he is the best support in the world

Photo: LoL Esports

The debate about who is the best player in the world right now in League of Legends is usually quite cyclical, given the peaks in player form throughout each season. One of the players who is fittest is Keria, which in recent years has established itself in the elite.

In this LCK Spring Split, Keria was voted MVP almost unanimously.. The statistics of certain players could possibly open up the debate on whether or not that dominance was so overwhelming, but on Saturday T1 support gave a real recital by performing not one, but four decisive actions in less than ten seconds .

One play

clip credit: mfreak Twitch channel

For those who do not come the series, this match corresponds to the Winners Bracket of the playoffs of LCK between Gen.G and T1. At the moment, T1 has a 2-0 lead, and on this third map, the current league champions had a slight advantage at that point in the game. With a mountain dragon about to come out and with Nashor alive, the fight seemed key and Keria began to do her magic to try to lane her team.

The first play was a Peanut Hookwhich neutralizes one of the two main tools of engage of Gen.G on this map. If Peanut had combined his ult with Rakan’s, the outcome of the fight could have been very different. Keria did not settle for this, and she would make life miserable for Peyz three times in a row, completely preventing Xayah from contributing enough DPS in the fight. He even flashes the Feather Storm from Gen.G’s ADC to reposition himself and cast the skinning to lay the kill on him. in this action Keria wins the fight on her ownand T1 achieved Baron Nashor

The most curious thing is that, despite this move, this it wasn’t enough for T1 to win the third map. Despite this Nashor, they failed to throw the link to certify the 3-0. Gen.G took the map and tried to row the tie to the end, but Faker, Keria and company took no prisoners and swept the fourth map to certify their pass to the final and a place in the MSI. Gen.G, meanwhile, will have a chance to reach the finals at the bottom of the draw.