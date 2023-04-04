LoL – LCK: The champion who has been banned on each and every playoff map

Source: Riot Games

One of the most followed international League of Legends leagues in the world is the LCK. The South Korean competition faces its final stage with the dispute of the last qualifying rounds of the playoffs in which we have had everything. Comebacks, Nashor steals, stomps, and T1 already waiting for a rival in the grand final and therefore also accompany them to the main phase of the MSI that this year returns to European soil, specifically to London.

As in the rest of the competitions, it is logical and coherent that each team that has reached these best of five have created their own identity and playing style according to their interests. Of course, they all converge to the same point, and there is a champion that all teams consider too powerfulor a choice bait, to the point that it has been banned in the 25 games played to date of these playoffs..

Annie is the champion who leads many teams down the path of bitterness

Annie she’s become something to watch out for since getting a little tweak earlier this Season, which immediately made her a top tier pick for both SoloQ and competitive. Despite receiving a hotfix shortly after her update, she remained a strong pick and one that various teams have based a part of her strategy on.

The magician’s main strength lies in his ability to be flexible and be able to play both in midfield and as support. You can choose blindly and depending on the draft adjust it to one role or another. Regardless of where she ends up in, however, Annie is a powerful pick and has a great synergy with most ADCs that are in the metalike the case of Zeri and Aphelios.

In it Patch 13.7 very hard changes are coming to Annie and possibly that priority will disappear for many teams. However, by playing patches behind competitive, Annie will continue to be a very interesting champion in the coming weeks and she will be the talk of Summoner’s Rift.