LoL – LCS in Spanish: Casters and channels to follow the competition

The LCS will finally have its own Official broadcast in Spanish. After creating several programs or directs covering this League of Legends competition from the other side of the pond, Riot has reached an agreement with the LLA commentators so that they lead this project that will start in a few days.

In the statement published on the LoLEsports website, they already tell us when it will start, specifically March 23date that coincides with the beginning of the Spring playoffs encompassing all POs and spring finals, and the entire summer season of this year. This broadcast will be broadcast on the Twitch and YouTube channels, so here we will leave you their links so you can see the official broadcast in Spanish.

twitch channel

YouTube channel

broadcast casters

All broadcasts have their official voices and these will be those of the Spanish broadcast of the LCS.

teacher andres

Lord Jirall

lenore

Magui Sunshine

craffer

Nachittus

Raytone

Looking at the list, it is a pity that with the good product that has been made in the Tasca Armut or in the Bar Spica, there is no Spanish representation there. Although it is very possible, that seeing the success that LOCK//IN in Brazil or the new Rainbow Six broadcast team have had, that one day they will try this formula and incorporate more voices into this product.

The action will begin with the previous one at 9:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, and from there the broadcasts will last until the games are over. Being playoffs, the Crack will be the one who dictates the sentence in these pairings, in which it will be dictated which two teams will participate in the MSI that will be played in the United Kingdom.