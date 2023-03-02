LoL – LEC: Fnatic’s last outing before the Spring Split

fnatic It is one of the teams that has made the most changes in recent days. After staying out of the League of Legends European LEC/LCS playoffs, the British will have one more exit in their forces before the Spring Split begins on March 11.

This loss is that of Séns, the team’s Performance Coach and with whom we had the pleasure of chatting a few days ago on the occasion of International Psychology Day. The Spaniard commented in a tweet in which they mentioned to him when he saw Rekkles collapse live that he is no longer part of Fnatic, and a few minutes ago he published a farewell message on his networks and that he is looking for offers to continue linked to the world of the esports.

Advienne and Oscarinin are already in Berlin

Some leave, and others arrive. The rumors seem to be confirmed and both Oscarinin and Advienne will be part of the Fnatic first team for this spring season. The revealing images were the JCAM posted from Fnatic’s own Gaming House. The players, except for logistical problems, are recorded by cam during the games, and paradoxically neither the top nor the support of the academy were in the team’s gaming house.

In addition, and seeing other Fnatic players have streamed from the team’s offices, as Razork has done for example, the funds are the same, so everything remains, as the Spanish proverb would say, “white and in a bottle”. As far as the Rift is concerned, Fnatic took a giant step towards securing the playoffs after defeating KOI in a match where Oscarinin was one of the protagonists and for which he was awarded MVP at the end of the map.