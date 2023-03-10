LoL – LEC: KOI and Team Heretics will maintain the co-stream for the Spring Split

After the success in the ERL of co-streaming and this beginning of 2023 with KOI and Team Heretics In LEC, Riot Games decides to expand this formula in the highest EMEA League of Legends competition. To do this, it will continue to bet on this formula with two of its great supporters, such as Team Heretics, and especially KOI, which has reached more than 200,000 viewers in some of its League of Legends Super League games on the channel. from Ibai.

This news has confirmed it Dot Esports who chatted with Artem Bykov, LEC commissioner: “We are happy with the way the joint broadcast went and are looking forward to continuing the test. The Winter Split functioned as an ‘information gathering exercise’ for the LEC, who went through the process of understanding the ‘advantages’ of joint broadcasting together with the two teams. After several weeks of testing, the parties involved would use what they learned to build a “more cohesive framework” for how to conduct joint broadcasting.”

There will be a LEC co-stream: When and at what time do Heretics and KOI play?

In addition to the statements published in the previous paragraph, Bykov confirmed that these Spanish clubs will continue to broadcast their games on their respective channels. Apart from these two teams, some more could be added for the summer, since according to the commissioner, they would be talking to other teams in case they are interested in making this type of content for their matches in the highest EMEA League competition. of Legends.

On which channel can I co-stream the KOI and Heretics LEC matches?

In the case of KOI, at the moment we have doubts, since in the Super League they will try to do it on the club’s Twitch channel.

Team Heretics: http://twitch.tv/teamheretics

KOI: https://www.twitch.tv/ibai / https://www.twitch.tv/koi

When and at what time do they play this first week of the LEC?

Riot has already published the official calendar of the league, in which we will leave you the news below so that you can see the schedules of KOI and Team Heretics in these first three LEC maps:. Here, we leave you the matches of this first week of competition:

koi

Saturday: vs. Astralis at 21:00 Spanish peninsular time

Sunday: vs Team Heretics at 22:00 Spanish peninsular time

Monday: vs MAD Lions at 20:00 Spanish peninsular time

Team Heretics