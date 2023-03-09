LOL Master Flow League: The lower bracket defines who is next on the summoner’s rift – matches, days and schedules

The Master Flow League celebrates its second elimination week, this time, in the lower bracket. Find out who faces, in the note.

The League of Legends Master Flow League continues its east course Thursday 9 and Friday 10 of March to know who is still in Competition. With the Pampas and Primate Pass in the first week defeating Globant Emerald and WAP Esports respectively, the second chance of the losing teams is expected. These will be facing River Plate Gaming and Boca Juniors Gaming, who are looking forward to continuing in competition. This week, I followed the confrontation in the company of the casters Zombyra next to gotszar and Lady Mufa with the young roman.

He Thursday we will have the first confrontation that will go to the next phase, between River Plate and Globant Emerald. The last confrontation between both squads was in the regular phase, and I am in favor of the emerald on the fourth date, but being a best of five games series, anything can happen. The millionairesfor his part, They reach this stage after finishing fifth in the regular season. He The winner will advance to the next phase of the championship, while the loser will be eliminated from the competition.

He Fridayto close the week, they will be Boca Juniors and WAP Esports. The xeneizes arrive after being in sixth placewith just enough to eliminate the Pandas from Maycam Evolve in the regular phase, while WAP, after finishing secondwas sent to this bracket after losing to Primate. Boca Juniors leads the clashes between both squads 4-2but this could change, since WAP is one of the favorites to become champion in this latest Master Flow League competition. The winner of this series to the best of five confrontations, will face the winner of River and Globantwhile that the loser will be out of competition.

The second week of the 2023 Opening Master Flow League Playoffs you can follow it live from Channel 601 (Flow), the official channel of twitch either Youtube, this Thursday and Friday from 6:00 p.m. in Argentina.

