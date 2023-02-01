LOL Master Flow League: the third week of the Opening 2023 begins with the Argentine soccer superclassic – Matches and schedules

The Master Flow League reaches its third week with great clashes and will end the first half of the championship. Find out about the matches and their schedules, in the note.

The Master Flow League continues its Opening 2023 edition of League of Legends this Thursday 2 and Friday 3 February starting at 6:00 p.m., Argentina. WAP Esports wants to remain undefeated, but Boca, Globant and Primate want to get on top. The casters this week, as always, will be Zombyra beside gotszar Y Lady Mufa with his dynamic duo, the young roman.

The Thursday, with the absence of Globant Emerald Team as a free team EBRO will open the fifth date to get his next point forehead a Undead BK, which comes from losing both games last week. The Evolve pandas will face Newell’s leprosy sports, who has yet to get any points in his debut in the Master Flow League. The other rookie and in second place, Primate, will face the rOsarinos from Malvinas Gaming in order to keep his position.

To close the date, we will have the Superclásico between Boca and River as the featured game of the week. The Xeneizes want get his fourth point to reach the topwhile the millionaires want add your third point to climb steps. The last game of the day will be between the leader and undefeated WAP Esports against the pampas foxeswho need this point to reach second place.

The fridaywith the sixth date and closing of the third week, we will have the break from Malvinas Gaming. The pandas will face the foxes at the beginning of the afternoonwhile the EBRO lions will try their thing against River Plate. He, for now pointer and undefeated WAP, will face the undead to continue in the harvest of points.

The last clashes this week within The Master Flow League, will be between primate and mouth, who want to continue in the fight in the table and define the tiebreaker between them. The Last game will be between Leprosy against Globant Emerald Teamwho wants to add another point to continue in the fight for the table.

All the action of the Master Flow Opening League 2023 you can follow it live from Channel 601 (Flow), his official channel of twitch either Youtube. Matches start every Thursday and Friday from 6:00 p.m. in Argentina.

