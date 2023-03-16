LoL: Meet the North Regional League and the South Regional League, the new tournaments for LATAM with a ticket to the LLA

At the beginning of the year it was announced that the regional leagues would change their format to make way for two new tournaments that seek to create a competitive environment different from what we have seen in recent years. During the second half of 2023, the Regional League North and the Regional League Southdeveloped by LVP and with the official status of Riot Games, which will begin on May 11 in the South and on May 13 in the North.

Each of these competitions will be made up of 10 organizations that have stood out on the scene in their region. Thus, the Northern Regional League (#LRN) will have the champions of the Apertura 2023 of the Honor Division (Mexico), TIGO Elements League (Central America and Caribbean), Movistar Golden League Fiber (Colombia), Volcano Discover League (Ecuador) and 6 teams that are already being selected through applications. On the other hand, in the South Regional League (#LRS) the champions of the stars league (Peru), Master Flow League (Argentina), Burger King Honor League (Chile) and 7 organizations chosen through applications. Each season, the champions of the North Regional League and the South Regional League will meet at the end of the competition to find out who will be the team that will fight for the spot in the largest League of Legends competition on the continent, the LLA.

“We are very pleased to take this important step in the competitive League of Legends in Latin America. It is the right time to bring the best of our national leagues to two regional competitions, which will continue to count with the official status of Riot Games, and with which We will deliver a more exciting and higher quality competition that will benefit the entire community.” Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP.



This change will give the teams of each tournament a greater chance to improve their level of competitiveness in an ecosystem with a higher level among the participating squads, having the champions of the opening tournaments added to teams that have quite good potential. It will make these leagues have a great reach and, above all, a great role in the region.