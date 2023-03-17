LoL: Midlaners to start playing

Do you play mid and don’t know which champions to use to win your games? Here are 3 midlaner options that will be very useful to you.

If you are new to playing League of Legends and every time you enter Summoner’s Rift you don’t know which champion to play, here is a list of recommendations with which you can start to feel comfortable in your games. With these midlaners you will have the possibility to farm easily, be safe in the lane phase and be very useful for your team. let’s get started

malzahar

Void Prophet is one of the best options to bring to the mid lane due to its ease in clearing minion waves. Just by rolling an E followed by a W and landing a few basic hits, you’ll melt down enemy minions for a super quiet laning phase. Starting at level 6 you will have a lot of power and kill pressure thanks to your R and the suppression it has. Lastly, your passive, Void Hold, will save you from a lot of ganks thanks to the crowd control immunity.

Annie

You will have a safe laning phase that you can farm with without being low on mana because when you kill a minion with his Q, he gives you back the mana spent. With his E you can shield yourself when the enemy wants to poke you and from level 6 you will be a danger thanks to the CC + R combo, launching Tibber to do the dirty work.

Brand

A simple champion that has a lot of damage and poke. If you want to get into it and learn to shoot good skillshots, this is a great option among the different midlaners. You will be very annoying to your rivals and you will shine in teamfights thanks to your R that will do area damage. You will learn to position yourself since you will be vulnerable to ganks.