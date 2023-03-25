LoL: Milio’s ability to “counter” most champions

Milio was so strong that Riot decided to nerf him, but users discovered a mechanic that counters many champions.

Riot Games’ most recent MOBA champion came out so strong that he’s already been nerfed, but it looks like he’ll continue to struggle. Recently, the League of Legends community revolutionized the networks after discovering that Milio counters a large number of champions with just one ability. Here at CodigoEsports we tell you how it works and how effective it is.

Milio Changes (currently live): Passive: Fired Up!

-AD Scaling: 15-50% >>> 15-35% W: Cozy Campfire

-Healing: 80/110/140/170/200 >>> 70/90/110/130/150 E: Warm Hugs

Shields: 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP)>>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+25% AP)

Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 18/17/16/15/14 — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) March 23, 2023

Over the years, the League of Legends balance team has worked hard to keep the game balanced. However, some champions or reworks usually arrive on the server to break the meta and destroy everything in their path. This is the case of Milio, who arrived at the MOBA less than a week ago for the new support. It seems that Riot Games got a little out of hand with the power of The Gentle FlameGiven the he received an emergency nerf just two days after his departure. In any case, the community continues to show that Milio is very strong and they realized that he can counter many champions with just one ability.

As seen in the video uploaded by LPL caster Kitty, Milio can deny initiations for all melee supports. This can be done thanks to Ultra Mega Fire Kick (Q), Knocks enemies hit backwards. In case of being used at the exact moment, can stop crowd control champions like Leona, Nautilus, Amumu, Pantheon, Rakan, Rell, among others. Of course, this won’t apply to those who become unstoppable, as is the case with Malphite or Sion’s ults. However, it is clear that this goes beyond supports and that it also applies to champions of other roles.

Read also: LoL: Best supports of patch 13.6

In short, this mechanic can perhaps be considered as very situational or even difficult to use in ranked. Similarly, it is important to note that theprofessionals could take advantage of it perfectly. It will even happen occasionally in some other of your games and we assure you that you will not like it. We will see if in the long run Riot Games will decide to change this interaction or not.