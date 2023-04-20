LoL – MSI 2023: Eastern tilts are over; the tournament will feature Champions Queue

One of the things that always brings more headaches for the eastern regions when they arrive in Europe is the state of SoloQ from League of Legends. Throughout these last years we have seen cases such as Malrang (when he was in DAMWON), Canyon or Showmaker complaining about their level and toxicity. This year they have not qualified for this tournament, but they will breathe easy to see that Riot is trying to do their part so that there is a better level in these games.

After testing the Champions Queue this year on the EUW server, this is also it will be available during MSI 2023 to be held in London from May 2 to 21. This superserver will be available from April 30 and will end on May 21, the day we will know who will be the team that will unseat Royal Never Give Up as the new champion.

What requirements will players need to participate in this server?

The players who will be able to participate in the Champions Queue are the following:

MSI 2023 Players (Including Substitutes)

LEC starting players

ERL players and LEC substitutes currently at Challenger rank in 2023 on active servers (this does not include their peak elo, must be their current rank).

Players from MSI-qualified leagues bootcamping in EMEA

ERL Players and Exproplayers who have been vetted and approved by the EMEA CQ Players Council. These former players will need to have played in at least two Splits in a region that participates in MSI

The organization of MSI CQ will be very similar to that of Worlds CQ. Admins will be present and will act as the main point of contact for players in case they have any issues, making sure their experience is smooth. In order to provide players with a low latency environment prior to the ICM procession, the tournament server will be moved to the server closest to the ICM in Frankfurt, allowing zero delay streaming by any player or viewer with access to the ICM. CQ.

As for the possible and future co-streams of these games, they will be announced throughout the days. Finally, Riot strongly encourages players themselves to stream to broadcast these Champions Queue games, yes, they will be prohibited from doing direct from this queue when there is a broadcast of the MSI,