LoL – MSI 2023: Schedules and where to see the competition draw

With 11 of the 13 places already allocated for the MSI League of Legends dispute, there are very few unknowns left to solve and completely clear the way to London from the main competitive regions. One of them is the raffle, which will take place once we know all the participants, since both the VCSlike our domestic competition how is the LECThey have not yet given the tickets to their representatives.

As we have already commented in previous articles, the LEC suffers from a true paradox, and that is that they will give the first and the last place that will qualify for this tournament. G2 Esports qualified with its title in Winter and now awaits a companion for the tournament. The samurai can even win the league, but for this they will have to overcome three best out of five and among them win in the final against a Team BDS that is showing a superlative level.

When will the MSI draw be?

Precisely, when the LEC final ends, and the corresponding awards and post-match interviews are delivered, Riot’s official signal will hold the MSI draw from their own studios in Berlin. In them we will already know all the seeded heads and we will know which EMEA team will have to go through the previous one. The time is yet to be confirmed, since it will depend on how long the series is, but the day we can confirm and it will be on April 23.

The only region that will have its two representatives in the final part of the MSI is South Korea. By winning the last Worlds DRX against T1, the LCK benefited from their feat and both the T1 itself and Gen.G will have time to see several of their opponents beat the copper on London soil. To see the draw, You can see it where always, on the LVP channel or on the various Twitch channels either YouTube’s LoLEsports that will have the international signal in English.