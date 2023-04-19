LoL: Neeko will finally have her rework; she knows her renewed abilities and when she will go to the official server

After delaying a few weeks, Riot Games finally reveals what Neeko’s abilities will be and the adjustments they will make to her to make her more versatile and exploit her qualities within the League of Legends server. Its launch will be in a few days, on the occasion of Patch 13.9.

The settings to Neeko It was something that had been known for a long time, more specifically since Riot Games’ talk about Season 13 of League of Legends in which they gave some hints of what this champion would be like and some more in the section that they dedicated to the mid-themed. scopes. For those who don’t know the concept, these are some adjustments that give a breath of fresh air and a facelift to a champion, without completely reworking it.

As you could see in the small preview, these changes to Neeko were going to give a bigger boost to her character conceptsince its skill kit, especially its passive, is unique and Riot Games wants to enhance this aspect with the arrival of this mid-scope that has been delayed a few weeks, as we have been able to learn through the developers of the company.

This will be Neeko’s new abilities

As far as skills are concerned, and which we will detail below, Neeko does not undergo drastic changes. This mid-scope is more focused when it comes to making these spells of the character more useful and ‘helping’ him to a certain extent to hit the opponent more easily, as can be the case with his ultimate.

Passive – Innate Charm

When Neeko stands next to a friendly or neutral unit, she stores her Sho’ma, allowing her to disguise herself as that unit if she spends two seconds near it. Once it is channeled, you click on the passive bar and you transform into that element, as can be the case with pineapples or even Teemo’s mushrooms.

To break the transformation you will need to receive a CC or receive damage that could pose a danger to Neeko

Its cooldown has been reduced to 6 seconds at all ranks.

Neeko no longer inherits the base movement and attack speed of the target she transforms with if those stats are higher than her own.

Q – Blooming Burst

Explosion damage changed from 40-140 (+20% AP) to 35-135 (+25% AP)

These explosions do extra damage, 30-70, to jungle monsters

Initial damage is unchanged

W – Shapeshifter

After launching, it can be redirected . This reminds us, to some extent, of the LeBlanc copy.

Empowered attacks deal an additional 50 damage to minions.

Clones will now be able to make sounds and animations of Neeko herself. From their skills, to the return to base or little dances.

E – Tangle of Barbs

Its damage receives some modifications and goes from 80-220 (+60% AP) to 70-210 (+65% AP)

R – Surprise Bud

After channeling the ultimate 1.25 seconds, Neeko jumps into the air . Suspends all nearby enemies while airborne. 0.6 seconds later, Neeko lands, smashing suspended enemies to the ground. Enemies are stunned for a total of 1.25 seconds. The main change to this R is that a knock up.

Just like his current version, you’ll still be able to hide his ult channel from enemies if he’s disguised while casting.

Its damage goes from 200-650 (+130% AP) to 150-550 (+100% AP)

Your shield is removed

His cooldown goes from 90 at all levels to 120/105/90

When do these changes to Neeko come out on the official server?

After suffering several unforeseen events with its launch, Neeko already has a release date for the official server. It will be next May 3date on which the version 13.9 to League of Legends. Neeko won’t be the only champion to get a few changes to her abilities throughout the year. Champions like Rell or Skarner will receive adjustments to her skill kit with the clear objective of