LoL: New champions, history and possible release date; all the information about arcane season 2

Six years passed from the idea being validated to the release of the first chapter, but every second of waiting was worth it. Although Arcane It took time to see the light, the expectation and the story told so well throughout the chapters, it left you with the feeling of wanting more and knowing how this story continues.

The series based on the League of Legends universe is one of the best examples of what video games can bring to television. An almost perfect adaptation whose season 2 has been confirmed and will be broadcast soon. This is what everyone predicts, in addition to the few clues revealed by Riot Games during this time, which also point in this direction.

Arcane Season 2 Release Date

The million dollar question regarding season 2 has to do with its release date. Riot Games confirmed after the final episode aired that the series would have “multiple seasons.”. However, the study only provided two clarifications that did not reveal much information. As usual in this new Netflix policy, for a new season would have to wait at least a year and that the series would not be ready until the end of 2022. It was also jokingly mentioned, as “good news”, that it will not take six years for its development.

Technically, we can only say for sure that Arcane Season 2 will start between 2023 and 2026. However, you haven’t come this far to settle for this answer. If the first season of Arcane took so long to develop, it’s because the series was on the verge of being cancelled. The first attempt took a long time and ended with the series on the brink of cancellation. The second attack started in 2018, starting almost from scratch after the launch of the rest of the company’s projects.

It was on this date that the key hires for the project were made, suggesting an effective development cycle of less than three years. Given that launching a series is particularly difficult and Arcane Season 2 production started before the Season 1 release, we can expect the timeline to be shortened considerably. This inevitably leads us to a first deadline to discover the episode 2×01: the last months of the year 2023.

Arcane in 2023?

Our prediction is based on the history of Riot Games and other guesses we have made by studying the history of the series in depth. If Arcane Season 2 is confirmed for 2023, shouldn’t arrive before the end of the year. These dates are particularly interesting for the developer due to the League of Legends calendar. They allow them to use the Worlds endgame as a hook and add new playable features related to the Netflix series to the title just like they did in 2021.

Added to all this is the fact that 2023 is the year in which League of Legends will have the biggest budget in its history and that Riot Games has big plans for the game’s lore that will be revealed in the coming months. In this sense, everything fits. At worst, Arcane season 2 will be released in 2024, but we’re sure that’s not in the forecast for the series.

Where Will Arcane Season 2 Stream?

Riot and Netflix will continue to work together to broadcast this series. Both companies have repeatedly confirmed this. We hope that they will confirm it again in a few months, when the promotional campaign begins, if the date is respected. If we refer to the first season of the series, the first revelations took place in May 2021. From then on, the information began to arrive steadily for just over four months.

Whether it will happen again this year is a bit more complicated. Netflix is ​​in the midst of a policy change regarding shared accounts, which could alter the company’s promotional plans. However, if the season 2 premiere does finally happen in 2023, we should know more in the coming months. If we don’t hear back by early summer, we’ll start to lose confidence…

What will Arcane Season 2 be about?

Riot Games has not given any clues about the plot of the second season. The only thing we know for sure is that in it the relationship of Vi and Caitlyn will continue to develop. This invites us to think that we will stay in the cities of Piltover and Zaun for at least a few chapters. It’s also important to see what happened to Jayce. With the conflict now blown up (literally), it’s time to see how it plays out and the plot that revolves around it.

We bet that the plot will begin to open up to other regions of Runeterra, although that is not confirmed. The fights between Shurima and the Void would be an easy twist, but they don’t quite fit with the overall tone of the series. In this sense, the most plausible seems to be the introduction of Noxus. It is one of the most important regions in League of Legends and its history is based almost entirely on warmongering. Besides, Mel Medarda’s mother has already had an important role in the story. He doesn’t seem to appreciate the fact that, with or without success, he attempted to murder her daughter while she sought peace.

However, talking about Arcane’s plot leads us to a closely related and perhaps more speculatively interesting topic of conversation…

Champions that will appear in Arcane season 2

Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, Ekko, Jayce, Heimerdinger, Viktor and Singed They seem to be more than confirmed. They appeared in the first season of the series and all played important roles. Many of them can be expected to see an evolution, with Ekko being one of the most interesting. However, we can also expect new additions. An interesting theory suggests that Warwick he will be one of the chosen ones, and he will be at the center of one of the great plot twists.

However, there are two possible additions that interest us much more and that could add a certain spark or morbidity to Arcane. Zeri and Renata Glasc came to League of Legends just a few months after the series aired on Netflix.. The first addition might be less relevant, since we have many characters present in the plot that could play a similar role. On the other hand, the second is essential for the future of Arcane. In the game’s lore, she is the one who rules the underworld of Zaun.a space that has also been left empty in the series.

As for the rise of Noxus, we can expect some iconic champions from the region to make an appearance in the series. Ravens, an animal related to Swain, appeared throughout the first season of Arcane. . This character is at the heart of the game’s story, and hints of his arrival could suggest that he will play a significant role in future episodes. If he does show up, he’s a safe bet that he’ll be one of the ones that won’t be revealed in the trailers for the series.

Will there be other seasons of Arcane?

It’s safe to say that Arcane has a future beyond the second season. Riot Games has repeatedly confirmed that it will finance the series for several years. . In this sense, the audience or the critics would have to be very negative for the company to decide to back down. In the end, aside from being a great series, this is one of the most powerful marketing tools a game developer has ever had.

Other options to discover the lore of League of Legends

Riot Games is committed to the development of the League of Legends universe in different media. Even if you don’t like the main game, you can still be a part of it. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has already been released to tell us the story of the Ruined King and the Shadow Isles. Something similar is coming up with The Mageseeker, which will focus on Sylas and Demacia. Other games are also planned for the year 2023 and even an MMO.