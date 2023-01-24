LoL Patch 13.1b: Marksman Item Changes

Riot Games He’s not having a very smooth week, but he still does his best to give us a new version of the League of Legends. After overcoming some cyber attacks, Riot Games manages to prepare the LoL patch 13.1b with the arrival of great changes. In this supplemental patch they will arrive in the game the changes to the objects of the shooters and of fighters. We already saw in the preview of these changes that they will have the objective of creating a new order in the metagame. The LOL will have big changes with this patch 13.1band you will receive more changes with el Patch 13.2 which is in preparation.

In addition to giving us this patch, Riot Games He communicates his plans to us after stabilizing his activity. Earlier this week, developer Riot Games reported cyberattacks on its servers. After confirming that nothing serious had happened, everything returned to its normal course, although the preparation of the week suffered variations. Changes to items and general balance will arrive in this Patch 13.1bwhile some other changes will do so in the 13.2 and finally some big projects like ahri asu will arrive at LoL in the version 13.3.

LoL Patch 13.1b Changes

gangplank Basic Stats:

Attack Damage: 4 -> 3.7

[E] Powder keg:

Critical Hit Bonus Damage: 10% -> 5% heimerdinger [Q] H-28G Evolved Turret:

Turret Health: 175-700 (based on level) (+5-40% AP based on level) -> 130-640 (based on level) (+5-45% AP based on level)

[W] Hextech Micro Rockets:

Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+45% AP) -> 40/65/90/115/140 (+55% AP) Kassadin [E] Strength pulse:

Cooldown: 21/19/17/15/13 sec. -> 21/20/19/18/17 sec. Kindred [Q] Arrow Dance:

Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 -> 50/75/100/125/150 lillia [Pasiva] Dream Branch:

Damage: 5% (+1.2% per 100 AP) of the target’s maximum health -> 5% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of the target’s maximum health

[Q] Blooming Hits:

Damage: 35/45/55/65/75 (+40% AP) -> 35/45/55/65/75 (+45% AP)

Outer Rim True Damage: 35/45/55/65/75 (+40% AP) -> 35/45/55/65/75 (+45% AP)

[E] rolling seed

Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) -> 70/95/120/145/170 (+60% AP)

Cooldown: 16 sec. at all levels -> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 sec. Lucian Basic Stats:

Mana: 349 -> 320

Mana Growth: 38 -> 43

Base Mana Regeneration: 8.18 -> 7

Mana Regen Growth: 0.7 -> 0.8 maokai [Q] Oppressive Briar:

Bonus damage against monsters: 120/140/160/180/200 -> 100/120/140/160/180

[E] Sapling Release:

Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+6% bonus health) (+40% AP) -> 55/80/105/130/155 (+5% bonus health) (+35 % of PH)

Empowered Sapling Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+12% bonus health) (+80% AP) -> 110/160/210/260/310 (+10% bonus health) (+70% AP) Nami [W] Surf and surge:

Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+50% AP) -> 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP)

[E] Tidal Blessing:

Bonus Damage per Hit: 25/40/55/70/85 (+20% AP) -> 20/35/50/65/80 (+20% AP) oriana [Q] Command: Attack:

Damage Reduction: 10% per enemy hit -> 70% to targets hit after the first

[W] Order: Dissonance:

Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 -> 70/75/80/85/90

[R] Order: Shock wave:

Damage: 200/275/350 (+80% AP) -> 250/350/450 (+90% AP) ryze Basic Stats:

Magic Resist: 36 -> 32

[Pasiva] Arcane Mastery:

Max Mana Increase: 10% per 100 AP -> 6% per 100 AP Udyr [Q] bestial claw:

Bonus Damage: 3/4/5/6/7/8% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) -> 3/4/5/6/7/8% (+4% per 100 bonus AD )

Bonus Attack Speed: 20/30/40/50/60/70% -> 20/32/44/56/68/80%

[R] winged storm:

Damage per pulse: 10/20/30/40/50/60 -> 10/19/28/37/46/55 Yuumi Basic Stats:

Range: 500 -> 425

Basic Attack Damage: 55 -> 49

Base Health: 550 -> 500

Base HP Regen: 7 -> 5

[Pasiva] Protective purr:

When Protective Purr is ready, Yuumi gains 25 bonus attack range just for that attack.

Shield: 60-380 (based on level) -> 45-300 (based on level)

[W] Yippee!:

Adaptive Strength: 12-20 (+12-20% bonus) -> 12-20 (+6-10% bonus)

[E] Cat Swiftness:

Movement speed no longer increases relative to ability power. zoe [E] sleeping bubble:

Affected enemies now have their magic resist reduced by 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

LoL Patch 13.1b: Marksman Resource Adjustments

Marksman Mana Adjustment Ashe:

Mana Growth: 32 -> 35

Mana Regen Growth: 0.4 -> 0.65

Caitlin:

Mana Growth: 35 -> 40

Mana Regen Growth: 0.55 -> 0.7

Ezreal:

Mana Regen Growth: 0.65 -> 1

Jin:

mana cost of [W] Deadly Flourish: 50/60/70/80/90 -> 50/55/60/65/70

mana cost of [E] Public delivered: 30/35/40/45/50 -> 30 at all levels

jinx:

Base Mana: 245 -> 260

Mana Growth: 45 -> 50

mana cost of [W] Zap!: 50/60/70/80/90 -> 50/55/60/65/70

Kai’Sa:

Base Mana: 344.88 -> 345

Mana Growth: 38 -> 40

Mana Regen Growth: 0.45 -> 0.7

Miss Fortune:

Mana Growth: 35 -> 40

Mana Regeneration: 8.05 -> 8

Mana Regen Growth: 0.65 -> 0.8

Senna:

Mana Regen Growth: 0.4 -> 0.7

Sivir:

Mana Growth: 40 -> 45

mana cost of [W] Ricochet: 60/65/70/7580 -> 60 at all levels

Twitch:

Base Mana: 287.2 -> 300

Mana Regen Growth: 0.45 -> 0.7

Xayah:

Mana Regen Growth: 0.75 -> 0.8

C.changes to items of fighters, shooters and serious injuries

Eclipse omnisuction: 7% -> 0%

skill speed: 0 -> 15

shield cooldown: 8 sec. for melee champions, 16 sec. for ranged champions -> 6 sec. for melee champions, 12 sec. for ranged champions

recipe update: Jagged Dagger + Longsword + Vampiric Scepter -> Jagged Dagger + Caulfield’s Warhammer syzygy (Eclipse enhanced by Ornn):

omnisuction: 8% -> 0%

skill speed: 0 -> 20 bloodsucker Mythic Passive: 7 skill speed -> 50 health + 3 skill speed ravenous hydra select taste: 10% omnisuction -> 10% lifesteal

skill speed: 20 -> 25

Cleave’s damage now triggers lifesteal Maw of Malmortius Lifeguard Omnisuction: 10% omnisuction -> 12% lifesteal

Attack damage: 55 -> 65

skill speed: 20 -> 0

recipe update: Hexsucker + Caulfield’s Warhammer -> Hexsucker + Pickaxe + Longsword dance of death Attack damage: 55 -> 65

Armor: 45 -> 50

skill speed:15 -> 0

Heal on kills: 120% bonus AD -> 50% bonus AD

recipe update: Chain Vest + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe ⇒ Chain Vest + Pickaxe + Pickaxe black blade Attack damage: 45 -> 50

Life: 350 -> 400 Objets of Serious injury Oblivion Orb:

Ability Power: 35 -> 30

Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%

Technochemical putrifier:

Recipe: Oblivion Orb + Bandle’s Crystal Mirror + 550 gold (2500 gold total cost) -> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol + 700 gold (2300 gold total cost)

Ability Power: 60 -> 40

Skill Speed: 20 -> 15

Increased healing and shields: 0% -> 8%

Grievous Wounds Application: Now deals 40% Grievous Wounds when dealing any type of damage

Morellonomicon:

Health: 300 -> 200

Magic Penetration: 0 -> 10

Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%

Hangman’s Call:

Attack Damage: 20 -> 15

Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%

Punk Mechanosword:

Attack Damage: 20 -> 15

Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%

Lethal Reminder:

Recipe: Executioner’s Call + Fervor + 750 gold (total cost: 2600) -> Executioner’s Call + Last Words + Cloak of Agility + 150 gold (total cost: 3000 gold)

Attack Speed: 20% -> 0%

Armor Penetration: 0% -> 30%

Movement Speed: 7% -> 0%

Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%

Brambly Vest:

Reflected magic damage to attackers: 4 -> 6

Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%

Thornmail:

Reflected magic damage to attackers: 10 (+20% bonus armor) -> 10 (+25% bonus armor)

Serious Wounds: 25% when taking damage, 40% when immobilizing enemies -> 40% when taking damage Memories of Lord Dominik Attack Damage: 30 -> 35 Infinity edge Required Critical Strike Chance of Perfection: 60% -> 40% Navori’s Swiftblade Transcendence Required Critical Strike Chance: 60% -> 40% Bloodroot Lifesteal: 18% -> 15%

Shield: 50-320 (levels 1-18) -> 180-450 (levels 9-18)

Total cost: 3400 -> 3200 Blade of the ruined King Cooldown: 20 sec. -> 30 sec.

Damage on Ranged Hit: 8% -> 9%

Transfer bonus magic damage: 40-150 (levels 1-18) -> 40-103 (levels 9-18) demonic embrace Max Health Burn: 1.8% for melee champions / 0.8% for ranged champions -> 1.6% for melee champions / 1% for ranged champions essence reaper Attack Damage: 45 -> 55

Total gold cost: 2800 -> 2900

Other LoL Patch 13.1b changes:

The technochemical dragon continues to receive changes to adjust its potential after its return to LoL