LoL Patch 13.1b: Marksman Item Changes

Riot Games He’s not having a very smooth week, but he still does his best to give us a new version of the League of Legends. After overcoming some cyber attacks, Riot Games manages to prepare the LoL patch 13.1b with the arrival of great changes. In this supplemental patch they will arrive in the game the changes to the objects of the shooters and of fighters. We already saw in the preview of these changes that they will have the objective of creating a new order in the metagame. The LOL will have big changes with this patch 13.1band you will receive more changes with el Patch 13.2 which is in preparation.
In addition to giving us this patch, Riot Games He communicates his plans to us after stabilizing his activity. Earlier this week, developer Riot Games reported cyberattacks on its servers. After confirming that nothing serious had happened, everything returned to its normal course, although the preparation of the week suffered variations. Changes to items and general balance will arrive in this Patch 13.1bwhile some other changes will do so in the 13.2 and finally some big projects like ahri asu will arrive at LoL in the version 13.3.
LoL Patch 13.1b Changes
|gangplank
|Basic Stats:
Attack Damage: 4 -> 3.7
[E] Powder keg:
Critical Hit Bonus Damage: 10% -> 5%
|heimerdinger
|[Q] H-28G Evolved Turret:
Turret Health: 175-700 (based on level) (+5-40% AP based on level) -> 130-640 (based on level) (+5-45% AP based on level)
[W] Hextech Micro Rockets:
Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+45% AP) -> 40/65/90/115/140 (+55% AP)
|Kassadin
|[E] Strength pulse:
Cooldown: 21/19/17/15/13 sec. -> 21/20/19/18/17 sec.
|Kindred
|[Q] Arrow Dance:
Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 -> 50/75/100/125/150
|lillia
|[Pasiva] Dream Branch:
Damage: 5% (+1.2% per 100 AP) of the target’s maximum health -> 5% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of the target’s maximum health
[Q] Blooming Hits:
Damage: 35/45/55/65/75 (+40% AP) -> 35/45/55/65/75 (+45% AP)
Outer Rim True Damage: 35/45/55/65/75 (+40% AP) -> 35/45/55/65/75 (+45% AP)
[E] rolling seed
Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) -> 70/95/120/145/170 (+60% AP)
Cooldown: 16 sec. at all levels -> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 sec.
|Lucian
|Basic Stats:
Mana: 349 -> 320
Mana Growth: 38 -> 43
Base Mana Regeneration: 8.18 -> 7
Mana Regen Growth: 0.7 -> 0.8
|maokai
|[Q] Oppressive Briar:
Bonus damage against monsters: 120/140/160/180/200 -> 100/120/140/160/180
[E] Sapling Release:
Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+6% bonus health) (+40% AP) -> 55/80/105/130/155 (+5% bonus health) (+35 % of PH)
Empowered Sapling Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+12% bonus health) (+80% AP) -> 110/160/210/260/310 (+10% bonus health) (+70% AP)
|Nami
|[W] Surf and surge:
Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+50% AP) -> 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP)
[E] Tidal Blessing:
Bonus Damage per Hit: 25/40/55/70/85 (+20% AP) -> 20/35/50/65/80 (+20% AP)
|oriana
|[Q] Command: Attack:
Damage Reduction: 10% per enemy hit -> 70% to targets hit after the first
[W] Order: Dissonance:
Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 -> 70/75/80/85/90
[R] Order: Shock wave:
Damage: 200/275/350 (+80% AP) -> 250/350/450 (+90% AP)
|ryze
|Basic Stats:
Magic Resist: 36 -> 32
[Pasiva] Arcane Mastery:
Max Mana Increase: 10% per 100 AP -> 6% per 100 AP
|Udyr
|[Q] bestial claw:
Bonus Damage: 3/4/5/6/7/8% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) -> 3/4/5/6/7/8% (+4% per 100 bonus AD )
Bonus Attack Speed: 20/30/40/50/60/70% -> 20/32/44/56/68/80%
[R] winged storm:
Damage per pulse: 10/20/30/40/50/60 -> 10/19/28/37/46/55
|Yuumi
|Basic Stats:
Range: 500 -> 425
Basic Attack Damage: 55 -> 49
Base Health: 550 -> 500
Base HP Regen: 7 -> 5
[Pasiva] Protective purr:
When Protective Purr is ready, Yuumi gains 25 bonus attack range just for that attack.
Shield: 60-380 (based on level) -> 45-300 (based on level)
[W] Yippee!:
Adaptive Strength: 12-20 (+12-20% bonus) -> 12-20 (+6-10% bonus)
[E] Cat Swiftness:
Movement speed no longer increases relative to ability power.
|zoe
|[E] sleeping bubble:
Affected enemies now have their magic resist reduced by 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%
LoL Patch 13.1b: Marksman Resource Adjustments
|Marksman Mana Adjustment
|Ashe:
Mana Growth: 32 -> 35
Mana Regen Growth: 0.4 -> 0.65
Caitlin:
Mana Growth: 35 -> 40
Mana Regen Growth: 0.55 -> 0.7
Ezreal:
Mana Regen Growth: 0.65 -> 1
Jin:
mana cost of [W] Deadly Flourish: 50/60/70/80/90 -> 50/55/60/65/70
mana cost of [E] Public delivered: 30/35/40/45/50 -> 30 at all levels
jinx:
Base Mana: 245 -> 260
Mana Growth: 45 -> 50
mana cost of [W] Zap!: 50/60/70/80/90 -> 50/55/60/65/70
Kai’Sa:
Base Mana: 344.88 -> 345
Mana Growth: 38 -> 40
Mana Regen Growth: 0.45 -> 0.7
Miss Fortune:
Mana Growth: 35 -> 40
Mana Regeneration: 8.05 -> 8
Mana Regen Growth: 0.65 -> 0.8
Senna:
Mana Regen Growth: 0.4 -> 0.7
Sivir:
Mana Growth: 40 -> 45
mana cost of [W] Ricochet: 60/65/70/7580 -> 60 at all levels
Twitch:
Base Mana: 287.2 -> 300
Mana Regen Growth: 0.45 -> 0.7
Xayah:
Mana Regen Growth: 0.75 -> 0.8
C.changes to items of fighters, shooters and serious injuries
|Eclipse
|omnisuction: 7% -> 0%
skill speed: 0 -> 15
shield cooldown: 8 sec. for melee champions, 16 sec. for ranged champions -> 6 sec. for melee champions, 12 sec. for ranged champions
recipe update: Jagged Dagger + Longsword + Vampiric Scepter -> Jagged Dagger + Caulfield’s Warhammer
syzygy (Eclipse enhanced by Ornn):
|bloodsucker
|Mythic Passive: 7 skill speed -> 50 health + 3 skill speed
|ravenous hydra
|select taste: 10% omnisuction -> 10% lifesteal
skill speed: 20 -> 25
Cleave’s damage now triggers lifesteal
|Maw of Malmortius
|Lifeguard Omnisuction: 10% omnisuction -> 12% lifesteal
Attack damage: 55 -> 65
skill speed: 20 -> 0
recipe update: Hexsucker + Caulfield’s Warhammer -> Hexsucker + Pickaxe + Longsword
|dance of death
|Attack damage: 55 -> 65
Armor: 45 -> 50
skill speed:15 -> 0
Heal on kills: 120% bonus AD -> 50% bonus AD
recipe update: Chain Vest + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe ⇒ Chain Vest + Pickaxe + Pickaxe
|black blade
|Attack damage: 45 -> 50
Life: 350 -> 400
|Objets of Serious injury
|Oblivion Orb:
Ability Power: 35 -> 30
Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%
Technochemical putrifier:
Recipe: Oblivion Orb + Bandle’s Crystal Mirror + 550 gold (2500 gold total cost) -> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol + 700 gold (2300 gold total cost)
Ability Power: 60 -> 40
Skill Speed: 20 -> 15
Increased healing and shields: 0% -> 8%
Grievous Wounds Application: Now deals 40% Grievous Wounds when dealing any type of damage
Morellonomicon:
Health: 300 -> 200
Magic Penetration: 0 -> 10
Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%
Hangman’s Call:
Attack Damage: 20 -> 15
Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%
Punk Mechanosword:
Attack Damage: 20 -> 15
Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%
Lethal Reminder:
Recipe: Executioner’s Call + Fervor + 750 gold (total cost: 2600) -> Executioner’s Call + Last Words + Cloak of Agility + 150 gold (total cost: 3000 gold)
Attack Speed: 20% -> 0%
Armor Penetration: 0% -> 30%
Movement Speed: 7% -> 0%
Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%
Brambly Vest:
Reflected magic damage to attackers: 4 -> 6
Serious injuries: 25% -> 40%
Thornmail:
Reflected magic damage to attackers: 10 (+20% bonus armor) -> 10 (+25% bonus armor)
Serious Wounds: 25% when taking damage, 40% when immobilizing enemies -> 40% when taking damage
|Memories of Lord Dominik
|Attack Damage: 30 -> 35
|Infinity edge
|Required Critical Strike Chance of Perfection: 60% -> 40%
|Navori’s Swiftblade
|Transcendence Required Critical Strike Chance: 60% -> 40%
|Bloodroot
|Lifesteal: 18% -> 15%
Shield: 50-320 (levels 1-18) -> 180-450 (levels 9-18)
Total cost: 3400 -> 3200
|Blade of the ruined King
|Cooldown: 20 sec. -> 30 sec.
Damage on Ranged Hit: 8% -> 9%
Transfer bonus magic damage: 40-150 (levels 1-18) -> 40-103 (levels 9-18)
|demonic embrace
|Max Health Burn: 1.8% for melee champions / 0.8% for ranged champions -> 1.6% for melee champions / 1% for ranged champions
|essence reaper
|Attack Damage: 45 -> 55
Total gold cost: 2800 -> 2900
Other LoL Patch 13.1b changes:
|chemtech dragon
|Chemtech Dragon Enhancement: 5% tenacity and power of heals and shields -> 6% tenacity and power of heals and shields.
Chemtech Dragon Soul: 10% damage resistance and increased damage dealt below 50% health -> 11% damage resistance and increased damage dealt below 50% health.
|Aspects
|Ashe moon empress
Kha’Zix moon guardian
Malphite moon guardian
qiyana moon empress
Thresh lunar emperor
Lissandra of prestigious porcelain