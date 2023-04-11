LoL: Patch 13.7 Best Supports

The best supports have changed with the League of Legends patch 13.7 and that is why here we tell you which champions to play and which ones not.

The supports have a fundamental role within the Summoner’s Rift and it is often thanks to them that a big difference is made in the bottom lane as well as the movements that the team can make thanks to the vision they put. For his part, Selecting strong champions is a vital part of destroying your enemies and that is why we will see what are the best supports you can play in League of Legends.. Let’s see what changes there were in patch 13.7.

The best pick you can bot lane with the support role has been around for a long time and is that Taric get 53.1% win rate in matches that are in leagues above Platinum. follows him sona, who reaps 52.2% winrate and is only banned in 0.1% of games. Complete the podium Rakan who achieves an 11.9% popularity rating and a 52% win rate.

Best 5 supports of patch 13.7 according to League of Graphs

Then, moving on to the best 3 supports, other types of teams appear that little by little have become great champions to play in the role. Blitzcrank, Senna, Annie, Milio, Vel’Koz, Maokai, and Rell round out the top 10 best supports in patch 13.7 of LOL. As we can see, there isn’t a single set style of play and we can find peel or engage champions as well as those with whom we’ll have a lot of poke like Vel’Koz or Senna.

Finally, among some of the champions you shouldn’t play due to their low winning percentage, they find themselves Ashe, Swain, Karma, Lulu and Brand. All of them below 48.7% win rate in normal and ranked games.