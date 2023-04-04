LoL: Patch 13.7 Pre-Notes

There will be improvements for Azir, Alistar, Graves and Yasuo as the developer prepares for the MSI according to the previous 13.7 patch notes.
Changes continue in League of Legends and a new update is coming in season 13. The developer published the patch notes 13.7 of the game that will bring improvements for some forgotten champions like Katarina and Yasuowhile popular picks in competitive will currently see nerfs.
Unlike the last patch, this one will be loaded with changes not only focused on improving various champions but also on the nerfs necessary to balance the metagame. In addition, three items will also receive modifications in the next patch.
Read also: LoL: Akali and Xayah skins among the offers
As is usual, Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison published in his twitter account the previous notes of the 13.7 patch that will arrive in the game on April 5 according to the update schedule. This patch will bring nerfs to popular competitive champions like Veigar, Vi, Sejuani, and Wukong that have been around the pro meta for the past few months.
There will also be two gameplay settings, one for Three H and another to Kha’Zix. The Jailer will have his crowd control reduced, while the Void Reaver will receive a boost to Void Spike(W) and a weakening in Taste her fear(Q).
Read also: LoL: The 3 best duos in the botlane
The rioter explained that although there are still two more patches to go before the one that will be used during the Mid Season Invitational, the metagame is on track. So it is most likely that we will see selections similar to those that currently shine in competitive.
Pre-Patch 13.7 Notes
champions
buffs
- Azir
- Enlist
- serious
- Katarina
- Kalista
- Yasuo
nerfs
- Annie
- Read without
- Olaf
- rammus
- sejuani
- Veigar
- Saw
- Wukong
- Zeri
settings
Objects
buffs
nerfs
settings