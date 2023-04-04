LoL – Patch 13.7: The first adjustments for the MSI arrive

League of Legends continues in search of its particular balance, and that is why new patch notes arrive, as happens every two weeks. In this seventh version of Season 13 of the MOBAwe are getting closer to an important point at a competitive level, concluding with the end of the big regional events and approaching the start of the MSI that will be held throughout the month of May in London.

Regarding the rest of the characters, we have a total of 17 adjustments to champions. Most of them point to extreme cases. There will be improvements for the worst performing heroes and big nerfs for those who have exceeded expectations. Perhaps this second section is the most outstanding. Players won’t hesitate to celebrate a big nerf to Zeri. they will join her Annie, Vi, Veigar, Lee Sin, Sejuani or Wukong. Of course they are not all the “broken” champions of League of Legends, but they are a first step with which Riot Games wants to see how the metagame evolves.

Balance adjustments will also affect game systems. As for objects, there are not too many changes, but there are two very important ones. Firstly to the severely injured items, which will undergo various adjustments, and later to the dance of death you will receive an adjustment in gold and in your stats

Of course, Patch 13.7 it will also include new skins in League of Legends. In this case, the aspects belonging to a collection similar to the one we had with animals and League of Legends will be incorporated into the video game. This one will feature Kled bowlhead, Meowdalee, Yuumi shiba and Kindred animal alliance

Summary of Patch 13.7

The details of the changes have not yet been revealed, but the characters or objects that will receive them have been revealed.

changes to champions

Upgrades: Alistar, Azir, Graves, Kalista, Katarina, Yasuo

Nerfs: Annie, Lee Sin, Olaf, Rammus, Sejuani, Veigar, Vi, Wukong, Zeri

Settings: Kha’Zix, Thresh

Item Changes

Upgrades: Sunfire Cloak

Nerfs: Ravenous Hydra

System adjustments

dance of death

Serious injury

Nether Mask

Rod of Ages

Catalyst of Aeons

New Skins