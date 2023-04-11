LoL Patch 13.8 Preview: MSI Patch Coming Soon

Each week we get even closer to the beginning of the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES), the first major international tournament of this 2023. Earlier today we have shared all the details that are known so far of the M: YES, from the place where it will be held, the format with which it will be carried out and, no less important, the teams that today are already classified for both play-in as for him Bracket Stage of the contest.

It still remains to define who will take the last free places for the M: YES, however, all the teams are already getting ready for this traditional mid-season contest. The LoL development team also got to work and just moments ago, shared the first details of the Patch 13.08the version with which the M: YES. Once again Matt Leung-Harrison, better known as Phroxson was in charge of disseminating the first list of names in which they will fall so much buffs as nerfs Looking forward to the next update that lands on Summoner’s Rift.

«The meta looks pretty good overall“, commented the rioter and closed: «We’re adding a few more champions to the jungle meta and making some outlier adjustments for SoloQ.» and points out champions like Garen, Jarvan IV, Janna and Aurelion Sol. Finally, he added that the adjustments made in Kha’Zix evolved well, but now needs some power, so the void monster tops the list of buffs.

MSI Patch 13.8! The goal is looking pretty good overall. We’re adding a few more champs into the Jungle meta and addressing some weak/strong outliers for Solo Q (ASol, J4, Garen, Janna). Kha’Zix changes from W evolve to Q landed well, but he needs a little more power pic.twitter.com/COi4RtKJ10 —Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) April 10, 2023

The first details of LoL Patch 13.8

champions

buffs

Enlist.

ezreal.

Garen.

Janna.

Kha’Zix.

Kog’Maw.

Lioness.

lillia.

Nidalee.

Poppy.

zoe.

nerfs

Aurelion Sol.

Jarvan IV.

Malphite.

Rakan.

System

Adjustment

Cosmic impulse (item).

So far everything about the first details of the LoL Patch 13.8 that provided the rioters. It will be necessary to be attentive in the next days since they could add some names as well as delete them from this list. At the moment we have to wait to know in depth what these changes are about.

