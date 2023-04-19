LoL Patch 13.8: The MSI patch has arrived

He Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is just around the corner and Riot Games already prepared the ground for dispute. The first international tournament League of Legends of the year is just a few weeks away from kicking off in London, UK. To do this, Riot Games has shaped a metagame to its idea in recent weeks. This goal receives his last touches in this LoL Patch 13.8.

Among the most outstanding notes we have a new improvement to Kha’Zixwho already received affection in the version 13.7. Also, the Patch 13.8 brings improvements to Nidalee, one of the most popular junglers in LoL as soon as you get upgrades. On the side of the nerfs stand out Malphite and Rakantwo of the champions with the best numbers in the skills and with a great present in the metagame. Check out all the other LoL Patch 13.8 changes here.

Welcome to version 13.8, in time for the MSI!

🔼 We increased the variety of champions in the professional scene

🌒 New Heralds of Chaos and Warriors of Order skins

📜 You can now send reports from the match history

Changes to champions from version 13.8:

Aurelion Sol Health Growth: 95 -> 90

Armor Growth: 4.3 -> 4 ezreal Attack Damage: 60 -> 62 garen Attack Damage: 66 -> 69

Base Armor: 36 -> 38 Janna [W] Zephyr:

Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+50% AP) -> 80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)

[E] Eye of the storm:

Shield Decay Duration: 1.25 sec. -> 2.5 sec. Jarvan IV Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 -> 3

[Q] Dragon Strike:

Damage:90/130/170/210/250 -> 80/120/160/200/240 kayn [E] Shadow Steps:

Assassin Form Movement Speed: 80% -> 70%

Assassin Form Cooldown: 8 sec. -> 10 sec. Kha’Zix [Q] Taste her fear:

Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 -> 70/95/120/145/170 Kog’Maw [Pasiva] Icathian Surprise:

Kog’Maw now enters a ghostly state with the passive active

[Q] Caustic Slime:

Cooldown: 8 sec. -> 7 sec.

[E] Oozing Void:

Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 -> 40/55/70/85/100

Slow: 20/28/36/44/52% -> 30/35/40/45/50% Lioness [W] Eclipse:

Bonus Armor: 15/20/25/30/35 -> 20/25/30/35/40

Bonus Magic Resist: 15/20/25/30/35 -> 20/25/30/35/40

Damage: 45/80/115/150/185 -> 55/90/125/160/195 lillia [Pasiva] Dream Branch:

Monster damage cap: 50-150 (based on level) -> 70-150 (based on level)

Healing vs. Monsters: 24-75 (based on level) (+5.4% AP) -> 39-54 (based on level) (+15% AP)

Heal vs Champions: 6-120 (based on level) (+18% AP) -> 6-90 (based on level) (+30% AP) Malphite [W] thunderclap:

Empowered Attack Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 -> 30/40/50/60/70

Cleave Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+20% armor) -> 15/25/35/45/55 (+15% armor) Nidalee Armor: 28 -> 32

Armor Growth: 4.7 -> 5 Poppy [Q] Hammer impact:

Target Health Damage: 8% -> 9%

[W] Unalterable Fortitude:

Additional Resistances: 10% -> 12% Rakan Armor: 32 -> 30

Armor Growth: 5.1 -> 4.9

Other changes in Patch 13.8: