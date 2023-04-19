LoL Patch 13.8: The MSI patch has arrived

He Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) is just around the corner and Riot Games already prepared the ground for dispute. The first international tournament League of Legends of the year is just a few weeks away from kicking off in London, UK. To do this, Riot Games has shaped a metagame to its idea in recent weeks. This goal receives his last touches in this LoL Patch 13.8.
Among the most outstanding notes we have a new improvement to Kha’Zixwho already received affection in the version 13.7. Also, the Patch 13.8 brings improvements to Nidalee, one of the most popular junglers in LoL as soon as you get upgrades. On the side of the nerfs stand out Malphite and Rakantwo of the champions with the best numbers in the skills and with a great present in the metagame. Check out all the other LoL Patch 13.8 changes here.
Welcome to version 13.8, in time for the MSI!
🔼 We increased the variety of champions in the professional scene
🌒 New Heralds of Chaos and Warriors of Order skins
📜 You can now send reports from the match history
🔗 https://t.co/TTQa4cy1tq pic.twitter.com/zfQONYGwNZ
— League of Legends ES (@lol_es) April 18, 2023
Changes to champions from version 13.8:
|Aurelion Sol
|Health Growth: 95 -> 90
Armor Growth: 4.3 -> 4
|ezreal
|Attack Damage: 60 -> 62
|garen
|Attack Damage: 66 -> 69
Base Armor: 36 -> 38
|Janna
|[W] Zephyr:
Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+50% AP) -> 80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)
[E] Eye of the storm:
Shield Decay Duration: 1.25 sec. -> 2.5 sec.
|Jarvan IV
|Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 -> 3
[Q] Dragon Strike:
Damage:90/130/170/210/250 -> 80/120/160/200/240
|kayn
|[E] Shadow Steps:
Assassin Form Movement Speed: 80% -> 70%
Assassin Form Cooldown: 8 sec. -> 10 sec.
|Kha’Zix
|[Q] Taste her fear:
Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 -> 70/95/120/145/170
|Kog’Maw
|[Pasiva] Icathian Surprise:
Kog’Maw now enters a ghostly state with the passive active
[Q] Caustic Slime:
Cooldown: 8 sec. -> 7 sec.
[E] Oozing Void:
Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 -> 40/55/70/85/100
Slow: 20/28/36/44/52% -> 30/35/40/45/50%
|Lioness
|[W] Eclipse:
Bonus Armor: 15/20/25/30/35 -> 20/25/30/35/40
Bonus Magic Resist: 15/20/25/30/35 -> 20/25/30/35/40
Damage: 45/80/115/150/185 -> 55/90/125/160/195
|lillia
|[Pasiva] Dream Branch:
Monster damage cap: 50-150 (based on level) -> 70-150 (based on level)
Healing vs. Monsters: 24-75 (based on level) (+5.4% AP) -> 39-54 (based on level) (+15% AP)
Heal vs Champions: 6-120 (based on level) (+18% AP) -> 6-90 (based on level) (+30% AP)
|Malphite
|[W] thunderclap:
Empowered Attack Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 -> 30/40/50/60/70
Cleave Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+20% armor) -> 15/25/35/45/55 (+15% armor)
|Nidalee
|Armor: 28 -> 32
Armor Growth: 4.7 -> 5
|Poppy
|[Q] Hammer impact:
Target Health Damage: 8% -> 9%
[W] Unalterable Fortitude:
Additional Resistances: 10% -> 12%
|Rakan
|Armor: 32 -> 30
Armor Growth: 5.1 -> 4.9
Other changes in Patch 13.8:
|Cosmic impulse
|Ability Power: 90 -> 100
You no longer get all stacks from the same spell
|Clash
|The Cup of Mountain Targon keep going. Registration for the second weekend will be on April 17. The tournament will be held on the days 22 and 23 of April
|behavior system
|You can now send player reports from our match history by right clicking on their row.
|Mythical Store
|They arrive at the mythical store:
– Senna Prestige True Damage
– kayn Prestige Herald of Chaos
– Mythic Chroma of Riven Warrior of Order (Harbinger of Chaos)
They leave the mythical store:
– fizz prestigious furry
– Pantheon promoted in prestige
|Aspects
|– Renekton order warrior
– Vayne warrior of order
– Jarvan IV. harbinger of chaos
– Nasus harbinger of chaos