LoL: Patch Notes 13.6 with Milio

The 13.6 patch notes were revealed by Riot with all the information about this Wednesday’s update.

Riot Games published the official notes of the patch 13.6 of League of Legends, which will be officially released this Wednesday, March 22. The highlight of the patch is, without a doubt, the inclusion of the new wizard support: thousand.

Below is a breakdown of the new update.

Millio:

System adjustments in LoL patch 13.6

The bottom lane will receive some nerfs to the items and runes of the role. The dragons will also receive a nerf since they are having a high influence on the outcome of the games. Only one item, Nashor’s Tooth, will receive buffs in League of Legends patch 13.6.

System buffs

Nashor’s Tooth

Skill Acceleration: 0 –> 15

Total cost: 3000 –> 3200

Adjusted manufacturing path

system nerfs

dragons

HEXTECH DRAGON

Bonus Ability Haste and Attack Speed: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 7.5/15/22.5/30%

Hextech Soul Base Slow: 45% (35% ranged) decaying over 2 seconds ⇒ 40% (30% ranged) decaying over 2 seconds

INFERNAL DRAGON

Bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power: 6/12/18/24% ⇒ 5/10/15/20%

HE MOUNTAIN DRAGON

Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 8/16/24/32%

DRAGON OF THE OCEANS

Missing Health Regeneration: 3/6/9/12% ⇒ 2.5/5/7.5/9%

blood drinker

Shield: 180-450 (level 9-18) –> 100-400 (level 8-18)

Navori’s Swift Blades

Cooldown Rebate: 15% –> 12%

lethal cadence

Ranged Attack Speed: 30-54% (maxes at level 12) –> 24-54% (maxes at level 18)

Legend: Lineage

Max Lifesteal: 6% –> 5.25%

Max Health: 100 –> 85

Buffs to champions in patch 13.6 of LoL

Four champions will receive buffs in this patch:

Vayne

Base Stats Passive Movement Speed: 30 –> 45

Q – Cartwheel AD Percentage: 60-80% –> 75-115% Buff duration: 7s —> 3s

W – Silver Shells % HP in damage: 4-12% –> 6-10%



Gallium

W – Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20-40% (+8% MR) –> 25-45% (+12% MR)

E – Righteous Strike Cooldown: 12-8s –> 11-7s



Heel

Base Stats

P – Blade Edge Damage: 75-255 –> 80-280

W – Rake Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 –> 50/55/60/65/70

R – Shadow Assault Damage: 90/135/180 –> 90/145/200



Ashe (ADC)

P – Frost Shot 110% Critical Chance –> 115% Critical Chance



Nerfs to champions in LoL patch 13.6

Riot decided to nerf Yuumi since her review. The magical cat to OP status along with Aurelion Sol, who just got nerfed in the last patch.

Yuumi

Q – Stalking Projectile Cooldown: 7.5-6.25s –> 6.5 Mana: 50-75 –> 50-100 Reduced Distance/Speed

R – Last Pages Bonus: 20-60 Stamina –> Removed



Aurelion Sol

E – Singularity Cooldown: 12-10s –> 12s

R – Shooting Star/Celestial Descent Stardust required for R2: 75 –> 100 R1 Stun Duration: 1.25s –> 1s R2 Knockdown Duration: 1.25s –> 1s R1 Cast Distance 1250 –> 1100 R2 Cast Distance 1250 –> 110



Veigar