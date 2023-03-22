LoL: Patch Notes 13.6 with Milio

The 13.6 patch notes were revealed by Riot with all the information about this Wednesday’s update.

Riot Games published the official notes of the patch 13.6 of League of Legends, which will be officially released this Wednesday, March 22. The highlight of the patch is, without a doubt, the inclusion of the new wizard support: thousand.

Below is a breakdown of the new update.

Millio:

patch notes 13.6 league of legends milio abilities deagones ashe aurelion sol vayne

System adjustments in LoL patch 13.6

The bottom lane will receive some nerfs to the items and runes of the role. The dragons will also receive a nerf since they are having a high influence on the outcome of the games. Only one item, Nashor’s Tooth, will receive buffs in League of Legends patch 13.6.

System buffs

Nashor’s Tooth

  • Skill Acceleration: 0 –> 15
  • Total cost: 3000 –> 3200
  • Adjusted manufacturing path

system nerfs

dragons

HEXTECH DRAGON

  • Bonus Ability Haste and Attack Speed: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 7.5/15/22.5/30%
  • Hextech Soul Base Slow: 45% (35% ranged) decaying over 2 seconds ⇒ 40% (30% ranged) decaying over 2 seconds

INFERNAL DRAGON

  • Bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power: 6/12/18/24% ⇒ 5/10/15/20%

HE MOUNTAIN DRAGON

  • Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 8/16/24/32%

DRAGON OF THE OCEANS

Missing Health Regeneration: 3/6/9/12% ⇒ 2.5/5/7.5/9%

blood drinker

  • Shield: 180-450 (level 9-18) –> 100-400 (level 8-18)

Navori’s Swift Blades

  • Cooldown Rebate: 15% –> 12%

lethal cadence

  • Ranged Attack Speed: 30-54% (maxes at level 12) –> 24-54% (maxes at level 18)

Legend: Lineage

  • Max Lifesteal: 6% –> 5.25%
  • Max Health: 100 –> 85

Buffs to champions in patch 13.6 of LoL

Four champions will receive buffs in this patch:

Vayne

  • Base Stats
    • Passive Movement Speed: 30 –> 45
  • Q – Cartwheel
    • AD Percentage: 60-80% –> 75-115%
    • Buff duration: 7s —> 3s
  • W – Silver Shells
    • % HP in damage: 4-12% –> 6-10%

Gallium

  • W – Shield of Durand
    • Damage Reduction: 20-40% (+8% MR) –> 25-45% (+12% MR)
  • E – Righteous Strike
    • Cooldown: 12-8s –> 11-7s

Heel

  • Base Stats
  • P – Blade Edge
    • Damage: 75-255 –> 80-280
  • W – Rake
    • Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 –> 50/55/60/65/70
  • R – Shadow Assault
    • Damage: 90/135/180 –> 90/145/200

Ashe (ADC)

  • P – Frost Shot
    • 110% Critical Chance –> 115% Critical Chance

Nerfs to champions in LoL patch 13.6

Riot decided to nerf Yuumi since her review. The magical cat to OP status along with Aurelion Sol, who just got nerfed in the last patch.

Yuumi

  • Q – Stalking Projectile
    • Cooldown: 7.5-6.25s –> 6.5
    • Mana: 50-75 –> 50-100
    • Reduced Distance/Speed
  • R – Last Pages
    • Bonus: 20-60 Stamina –> Removed

Aurelion Sol

  • E – Singularity
    • Cooldown: 12-10s –> 12s
  • R – Shooting Star/Celestial Descent
    • Stardust required for R2: 75 –> 100
    • R1 Stun Duration: 1.25s –> 1s
    • R2 Knockdown Duration: 1.25s –> 1s
    • R1 Cast Distance 1250 –> 1100
    • R2 Cast Distance 1250 –> 110

Veigar

  • Base Stats
    • Health: 575 –> 550
    • Attack Distance: 21 –> 18
  • W – Dark Matter
    • Damage: 1000-300 –> 85-305

