LoL: Patch Notes 13.6 with Milio

The 13.6 patch notes were revealed by Riot with all the information about this Wednesday’s update.
Riot Games published the official notes of the patch 13.6 of League of Legends, which will be officially released this Wednesday, March 22. The highlight of the patch is, without a doubt, the inclusion of the new wizard support: thousand.
Below is a breakdown of the new update.
Millio:
System adjustments in LoL patch 13.6
The bottom lane will receive some nerfs to the items and runes of the role. The dragons will also receive a nerf since they are having a high influence on the outcome of the games. Only one item, Nashor’s Tooth, will receive buffs in League of Legends patch 13.6.
System buffs
Nashor’s Tooth
- Skill Acceleration: 0 –> 15
- Total cost: 3000 –> 3200
- Adjusted manufacturing path
system nerfs
dragons
HEXTECH DRAGON
- Bonus Ability Haste and Attack Speed: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 7.5/15/22.5/30%
- Hextech Soul Base Slow: 45% (35% ranged) decaying over 2 seconds ⇒ 40% (30% ranged) decaying over 2 seconds
INFERNAL DRAGON
- Bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power: 6/12/18/24% ⇒ 5/10/15/20%
HE MOUNTAIN DRAGON
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 9/18/27/36% ⇒ 8/16/24/32%
DRAGON OF THE OCEANS
Missing Health Regeneration: 3/6/9/12% ⇒ 2.5/5/7.5/9%
blood drinker
- Shield: 180-450 (level 9-18) –> 100-400 (level 8-18)
Navori’s Swift Blades
- Cooldown Rebate: 15% –> 12%
lethal cadence
- Ranged Attack Speed: 30-54% (maxes at level 12) –> 24-54% (maxes at level 18)
Legend: Lineage
- Max Lifesteal: 6% –> 5.25%
- Max Health: 100 –> 85
Buffs to champions in patch 13.6 of LoL
Four champions will receive buffs in this patch:
Vayne
- Base Stats
- Passive Movement Speed: 30 –> 45
- Q – Cartwheel
- AD Percentage: 60-80% –> 75-115%
- Buff duration: 7s —> 3s
- W – Silver Shells
- % HP in damage: 4-12% –> 6-10%
Gallium
- W – Shield of Durand
- Damage Reduction: 20-40% (+8% MR) –> 25-45% (+12% MR)
- E – Righteous Strike
- Cooldown: 12-8s –> 11-7s
Heel
- Base Stats
- P – Blade Edge
- Damage: 75-255 –> 80-280
- W – Rake
- Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 –> 50/55/60/65/70
- R – Shadow Assault
- Damage: 90/135/180 –> 90/145/200
Ashe (ADC)
- P – Frost Shot
- 110% Critical Chance –> 115% Critical Chance
Nerfs to champions in LoL patch 13.6
Riot decided to nerf Yuumi since her review. The magical cat to OP status along with Aurelion Sol, who just got nerfed in the last patch.
Yuumi
- Q – Stalking Projectile
- Cooldown: 7.5-6.25s –> 6.5
- Mana: 50-75 –> 50-100
- Reduced Distance/Speed
- R – Last Pages
- Bonus: 20-60 Stamina –> Removed
Aurelion Sol
- E – Singularity
- Cooldown: 12-10s –> 12s
- R – Shooting Star/Celestial Descent
- Stardust required for R2: 75 –> 100
- R1 Stun Duration: 1.25s –> 1s
- R2 Knockdown Duration: 1.25s –> 1s
- R1 Cast Distance 1250 –> 1100
- R2 Cast Distance 1250 –> 110
Veigar
- Base Stats
- Health: 575 –> 550
- Attack Distance: 21 –> 18
- W – Dark Matter
- Damage: 1000-300 –> 85-305