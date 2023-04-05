LoL: Patch Notes 13.7 with nerf to Lee Sin

Patch 13.7 will arrive this Wednesday in League of Legends. Here we bring you all the changes in the update notes.

Riot Games launched the official patch notes 13.7 of League of Legends, which will be released this Wednesday, April 5. This update is focused on paving the way to the professional scene for MSI 2023, the interregional tournament that will take place from May 2 in London.

From what Riot reported, “This patch is aimed at several popular junglers in pro matches like Vi, Sejuani, and everyone’s favorite monk, Lee Sin.” Surely more improvements aimed at professionals will continue to be implemented in the next versions.

Below are all the balance adjustments within the League of Legends 13.7 patch notes.

Adjustment to patch 13.7 champions

buffs

Enlist: Base Armor increased from 44 –> 47; Base HP increased from 670 –> 685;

Azir: Base armor increased from 19 –> 22; Increased Attack Speed ​​scaling from 5% –> 6%; Increased Turret Duration [P] – Shurima Legacy from 30s –> 45s; Increased casting distance [P] of 500 units –> 700. Increase in Mana Cost of [Q] – Conquering Sands from 65 – 85 –> 70 – 110; range reduction [Q] from 370 –> 325. Mana Cost Reduction [W] – Rise up! from 40 (at all levels) –> 40-20; damage increase [W] from 50 – 90 –> 50 -118; Damage reduction per level [W] from 0 – 110 –> 0 – 92.

Serious: Increased crit bonus [P] – New destination from 20% –> 30%; Cooldown Reduction [R] – Collateral damage from 120s – 60s –> 100s – 60s.

Kalista: Increased AD growth from 3.5 –> 3.75.

Katarina: Increased AP percentage of [P] – Craving when picking up the daggers from 65 – 95% –> 70% – 100%. damage increase from [R] – Death Lotus per dagger of 18% (+30% per 100% bonus Attack Speed) bonus AD –> 16% (+50% per 100% bonus Attack Speed) bonus AD.

Yasuo: increased the shield of [P] – Path of the Wandering Soul from 100 – 475 –> 100 – 575; Increase bonus for stack of [E] – Cutting Blade from 25% base –> 15% – 25% of total damage; Increase in stacks [E] from 2 –> 4.



nerfs

Annie: Cooling of [E] – Molten Shield from 12s – 8s –>12s – 10s; shield reduction [E] from 60 – 220 –> 60 – 200.

Read without: Base AD reduction from 68 –> 66; Base Armor reduction from 36 –> 34.

Olaf: attack speed reduction [P] – Berserker Fury from 60% – 100% –> 50% – 100%; damage reduction from [Q] – Launch from 70 – 270 –> 65 – 265.

Ramus: Armor percentage reduction [W] – Defensive Position from 40% – 100% –> 40% – 80%

Sejuani: damage reduction from [P] – Fury of the North against epic monsters of 300 –> 250; Cooldown Increase [Q] – Arctic Assault from 18s – 12s –> 19s – 13s; Cooldown Increase [R] – Glacial Prison from 120s – 80s –> 130s – 90s;

Veigar: Adjustment in AP percentage of [Q] – Evil Attack from 60% –> 45/50/55/60/65%; Adjustment in AP percentage of [W] – Dark matter from 100% –> 70/80/90/100/110%; Adjustment in AP percentage of [R] – Primordial Burst from 75% –> 65/70/75%.

Saw: damage reduction from [Q] – Wall breakers from 110 – 310 (+140% bonus AD) –> 90 – 290 (+160% bonus AD); damage increase from [E] – Unrelenting Force from 10 – 90 (+110% bonus AD) (+90% AP) –> 5 – 65 (+120% bonus AD) (+100% AP);

wukong: Base AD reduction from 68 –> 66; Increased cooldown [W] – Rogue Warrior from 22s – 12s –> 22s -14s; Attack Speed ​​Reduction bonus from [E] – Nimbus Strike from 40 – 60% –> 35 – 55%.

Zery: Reduced Health Growth from 115 –> 110; Shield Theft Reduction [P] – Charged battery from 60% –> 45%; AD percentage reduction from [R] – Clash of Lightning from 100% –> 85%.



settings

Kha’Zix: Slow Reduction [W] – Void Spike (Evolved) from 60% –> 40%; increase in buff of [R] – Void Assault from 10s –> 12s.

thresh: Adjustment to cooldown returned after hitting with [Q] – Death warrant from 3s –> 2s.



System

buffs

Dance of Death (item): AD reduction from 65 –> 55; Armor Reduction from 50 –> 45; Increased Ability Acceleration from 0 –> 15.

(item): Nether Mask (item): Health Increase from 500 –>550; Reduced combined cost from 650 –> 450.

(item): Rod of Ages (item): Reduced combined cost from 415 –> 215

