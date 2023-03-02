LoL: Perkz, Jankos and Yamato think about the debacle of Fnatic in LEC

The last six months of fnatic They have been a real roller coaster. One of the most successful organizations in European esports and League of Legends history He is going through one of his worst moments at a sports level. After missing out on the LEC playoffs, the offseason It has been very complicated and with many unknowns and exits, Fnatic seems to have found their team for the Spring Split.

Next, we recap the reactions of Jankos, Perkz and Yamato to what was commented on the Esportmaniacos live and summarized in a post on Reddit. Here we leave you the program and the minute in which they begin to talk about the subject, in case you want to see it with all the calm and tranquility in the world.

Jankos “loves the drama of Fnatic” and Perkz harshly criticizes Dardo

To split the news in two, let’s first talk about the two players who have weighed in on the matter, Perkz and Jankos. The Croatian player harshly criticized Dardo in his stream, Director of League of Legends at Fnatic. He believes that such a person cannot be in that position after previously being at H2K and Origin, two organizations that have collapsed and that something similar is happening at Fnatic.

For his part, Jankos described this situation as if it were a series: “oh my god it’s a good drama. I love it. I feel like I’m watching a series that is full of emotion. You don’t know what’s going to happen next but you know it’s going to be fat.” Finally, she concluded with a “Fnatic… You never disappoint in entertaining us” in relation to all these months in which there are various problems in the organization.

The Pole sent a message of support to Flakked, once read that Fnatic’s decision was to keep Rekkles over the Spanish. Jankos has a very good relationship with ‘the Teton’ and believes that he deserves a LEC team soon because he has a great level and potential within Summoner’s Rift.

Yamato denies part of the information given by Eros

Yamato also talked about the situation of Fnatic and told in the first person how he experienced part of these changes. Above we leave you the video of more than 10 minutes in which he talks about everything that happened. If you don’t know English, we will try to summarize the highlights of what the former Fnatic coach said in which he denies Eros, in

Before getting into the statements themselves. Paulaeal, Upset’s wife spoke in the Esportmaniacs chat saying the following: “I am very curious to know the sources of Eros regarding the information of Upset, since much of what he says is pure misinformation.”

In the first place, he denied that Wunder and Humanoid wanted the bot lane off the team. In relation to this, British organization “forced” Yamato to bench Hylissang to put Rhuckz in starting after his good performance in Worlds. By refusing to seat the veteran Bulgarian support, he too took the option of leaving the organization.

He also commented that Oscarinin did not destroy the tryouts because at that moment they can hardly be done because all the ERL players are still in their leagues and there are few free players at the moment, and that at the moment there is very little room for changes, since there are very few players on the market being competing in their corresponding teams and leagues.

The coach, who is currently free, would have been contacted by several organizations, including Fnatic. ANDhe British team already knows the conditions that Yamato has set, and since it is not fulfilled, the agreement to return there does not seem close to taking place.

Finally, and despite the fact that his former team is going through a delicate situation, he trusts that the organization will demonstrate its potential and rise from its ashes, having a great opportunity to learn and find out what they are missing and solving all the internal problems. as organization and structure.