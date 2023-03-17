LoL: Play a cult Star Wars character on Summoner’s Rift? You dreamed it, a modder did it!

If Riot Games constantly offers new skins for and chromas for the various League of Legends champions, it is true that this company never collaborates with other universes, unlike other titles, such as Fortnite, which multiplies crossovers with many licenses like The Avengers.

To make up for this lack, the community offers mods for the characters traversing Summoner’s Rift, and sometimes for the Rift itself. So we could see a version of Amumu from Among Us, or even a version of Sett Monkey D. Luffy, the main protagonist of the Japanese One Piece franchise. Today, it’s time to talk about a mod which for many is a cult movie saga like Star Wars.

A look that perfectly suits Swain

In this mod, we are not going to talk about Han Solo, Luke Skywalker or Princess Leia, but we do a 180 degree turn and plunge into the dark side of the Force. This modder has decided to create a darth sidious skin , the most emblematic antagonist, but above all the most important of the saga. To do so, he was based on Swain, who is the perfect character to take on the role of the dark lord of the Sith.

Very proud of his creation, he shared it on Reddit and the reactions were very positive : “When I play with Swain, he always reminds me of Darth Sidius because of the lightning bolts [su Q]it’s fun to see that someone made a skin out of it, super cool!”

If Riot Games stopped the Chronoshift project in early 2021, a group of developers who were working on a “classic” version of the game, for copyright and intellectual property rights infringement (since the team behind it was using the code from the game), the studio does not seem to act against mods. In fact, it does not alter the LoL algorithm itself, but simply adds textures “on top”. Even if we doubt that a collaboration between Riot Games and the Walt Disney Company (which bought the Star Wars copyright in 2012) will see the light of day in the future, we have to admit that the idea is rather utopian.

You can find the creation of JesusMessiah on the site by Runeforge .