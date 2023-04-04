LoL: Poros and hats take the Crack for April Fools Day

League of Legends celebrates April Fools Day with many changes to Summoner’s Rift, including poros, hats, and emotes.

The special events in League of Legends is something that the community enjoys a lot, due to the fun themes that the developer applies depending on the date that is celebrated. Starting at dawn on April 1, Summoner’s Rift will be filled with pores and hats for the International Day of Pranks or april fools day.

As tradition dictates, every April 1 we see how a special date is commemorated where all jokes between friends are allowed. Although this is a very popular holiday in North America and Europe, in our region we can also enjoy the surprises that Riot brings for the celebration of this date.

Riot Games public a short video where he showed some of the changes that Summoner’s Rift will receive for April Fools Day, where we see how the pores take over the place. Since it’s a perfect day for taunts, both structures and jungle camps will be able to drop emotes at players, while trying to hit them.

There will also be several funny hats on the map that the champion will walk over, will be placed automatically according to what is shown in the video shared on Riot networks. Previously, the developer had already made it clear that it was preparing something special to celebrate April 1.

We have seen this event in the game for several seasons, as the developer also takes the opportunity to launch fun skin collections. For this year, new copies of the Cats vs. Dogs collection come to the game with copies for Nidalee, Kled, Yuumi and Kindred.

The fun changes to Summoner’s Rift will be available in all hidden pick modes and will stick around until the wee hours of April 3rd. So now you know, if you find yourself invaded by pores in your games for the next few hours, don’t be surprised and enjoy the celebration of the april fools day