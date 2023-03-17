LoL: Pyke’s ability that was nerfed during development to reduce his power

Pyke is a champion who marked history from League of Legends. This is the first support assassin in the history of the game, and balancing it has not been an easy task. It was necessary to maintain his identity as a murderer by giving him enough damage to match this archetype, granting it enough mobility to try actions knowing that he wouldn’t have the traditional advancement of experience that other assassins who go in the middle or top, and finally giving him a Specific mechanics so you can fulfill your support role (Which he does perfectly when he ults an enemy and gives an ally gold).

A different Q

The developers revealed that in early drafts of this character, his Q was meant to root the opponent in addition to pulling them towards Pyke. If Q hits a character, the enemy would be immobilized for a period of time. This was considered too powerful, as Pyke could follow up with his E that stuns opponents and it would leave them trapped for a while.

Instead, it was decided that Q would greatly slow champion hit (90%). It is true that with champions with low mobility it does not have as much impact, but with champions that do have a dash, such as Ezreal’s E, they still have the possibility of avoiding the E by repositioning at the right time, which would not be possible. if they had gone ahead with this idea of root.

Overall, Pyke has been a pretty good fit in the game. It has rarely really dominated the metagame (except maybe for very short periods of time), but it has become a solid pick from SoloQ. His current winrate is pretty good (between 50 and 51% depending on the players rank), even if he’s not an OP champion. On several occasions, we have seen it in the competitive scene, especially with Hylissang as a banner, seeing Pyke as a possible counter of a marksman or support, rather than a blind pick.