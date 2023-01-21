LoL: Radiant Virtue is reborn among professional junglers

After several patches, Radiant Virtue has finally gained relevance since its release in preseason 2023.

League of Legends Preseason 2023 added three new tank items. But, there was one that was completely overshadowed by the other two. However, this is over, and with the arrival of patch 13.1, Radiant Virtue managed to increase its popularity especially among jungle juggernauts.

Since their release, Ironheart and Protein JackSho became very popular among players, having to be adjusted more than once. For its part, Radiant Virtue could not find a slot being used by very few champions.

Radiant Virtue became a very popular item among professional players with the start of the competitive season of LoL. In the LPL, Zeng “Meteor” Guo HaoLGD’s jungler showed how strong the item is, especially in team fights, after starting with his skarner.

The passive of this object means that when you activate your final it increases your maximum life and heals your allies by a percentage. That is why with champions like Zac or Skarner he has managed to make an impact due to his role in team fights. Even some supports like Karma also benefit from this item.

Although no changes will be made to the item at the moment, Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has already indicated that they will be very attentive to the performance of this item, due to the impact it is having on several champions, especially Zac’s case. In the West, competitive pro kicks off this week, so we could see more pro junglers prioritizing Radiant Virtue in their builds.