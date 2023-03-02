LoL Renata Glasc Guide: lore, gameplay, build…–generationYOUNG

⌚ 5 min reading | Renata Glasc is a charming class support who joined the League of Legends roster at the beginning of 2022: we tell you the keys to the champion.

Renata Glasc was one of the champions of the League of Legends who made the most noise in his presentation. The fact of being able to resurrect a champion and the possibility of facing rivals with his ultimate caused a lot of repercussions and raised controversy about his suitability in the game, something that has been overcome over time. In this guide of her we will tell you everything the essentials to incorporate it into your champion poolsomething recommended since it is a very versatile character.

Despite having only been in the game for 1 year, it is maybe soon we can see it in Arcane, because he is a character closely related to the heroes of Zaun. Even so, it is still early to assess this situation, since the series was produced long before support arrived on Summoner’s Rift.

What you need to know about Renata Glasc de League of Legends

Lore by Renata Glasc League of Legends

Renata Glasc is a baroness who comes from a wealthy family but whose reputation was in tatters, which she managed to raise thanks to resuming the chemical research that her father started, building a great empire and becoming a one of the most influential people in Zaun: everyone wanted to work for her, not only because of the enormous profit that this meant, but because there was no other choice: either with her or against her.

Renata is a person very resentful of Piltover. His research had reached the ears of the elite who had medical businesses, so they attacked his family and vandalized his home and his scientific advances. In this way, she turned her parents’ job around and became one of the richest people in the city. Little by little, the chemical baroness absorbed her competitors… until she became the most important businesswoman to whom everyone owed loyalty and homage.

Renata Glasc Base Stats

Life : 545.00 (life growth is 94)

: 545.00 (life growth is 94) life regeneration : 5.50 (Grows by 0.55)

: 5.50 (Grows by 0.55) Armor : 27.00 (Increases by 4.7)

: 27.00 (Increases by 4.7) Magic resistance : 30.00 (Grows by 1.3)

: 30.00 (Grows by 1.3) Manna : 350.00 (Increases by 50)

: 350.00 (Increases by 50) mana regeneration : 11.50 (Grows by 0.5)

: 11.50 (Grows by 0.5) Attack damage : 49.00 (Increases by 3)

: 49.00 (Increases by 3) Attack speed: 0.625 (Grows 2.11%)

Renata Glasc’s abilities League of Legends

Passive— Innate : Renata’s basic attacks mark enemies for the next 6 seconds, resetting the duration if she hits the same enemy again or expiring if she attacks a new enemy. If the enemy was previously unmarked, the basic attack will deal bonus magic damage equal to 1% – 2% (+2% per 100 ability power) of that target’s max health. If your allied champion attacks the marked opponent, they will deal an additional 1%-2% (+2% per 100 ability power) of the enemy’s maximum health as bonus magic damage.

: Renata’s basic attacks mark enemies for the next 6 seconds, resetting the duration if she hits the same enemy again or expiring if she attacks a new enemy. If the enemy was previously unmarked, the basic attack will deal bonus magic damage equal to 1% – 2% (+2% per 100 ability power) of that target’s max health. If your allied champion attacks the marked opponent, they will deal an additional 1%-2% (+2% per 100 ability power) of the enemy’s maximum health as bonus magic damage. Q — Squeeze : Fires an arm missile, rooting the first enemy hit for 1 second and dealing 80 – 260 (+80% of their ability power) magic damage. If an enemy was hit by the ability, Renata creates a connection between the two that makes Renata unable to use basic attacks and loses 30% of her movement speed. Renata can throw the rooted enemy in the targeted direction, dealing 80 – 260 (+ 80% of her ability power) magic damage to enemies she collides with. If the immobilized enemy is a champion, she stuns them for 0.5 seconds, in addition to dealing additional damage.

: Fires an arm missile, rooting the first enemy hit for 1 second and dealing 80 – 260 (+80% of their ability power) magic damage. If an enemy was hit by the ability, Renata creates a connection between the two that makes Renata unable to use basic attacks and loses 30% of her movement speed. Renata can throw the rooted enemy in the targeted direction, dealing 80 – 260 (+ 80% of her ability power) magic damage to enemies she collides with. If the immobilized enemy is a champion, she stuns them for 0.5 seconds, in addition to dealing additional damage. W — Loan: Triggers a status of herself to an ally that causes them to resurrect for a short time when they die while the ability is active. During that instant, if she manages to kill an enemy, she can resurrect forever. When the ability is active, the selected champion has 10-30% increased attack and movement speed.

Triggers a status of herself to an ally that causes them to resurrect for a short time when they die while the ability is active. During that instant, if she manages to kill an enemy, she can resurrect forever. When the ability is active, the selected champion has 10-30% increased attack and movement speed. E — Frequent Customer : Launches a set of missiles in a specific direction that does 55% of its ability power. Whoever it touches will be slowed by 30% for 2 seconds, while allies will be shielded by 50% of their ability power.

: Launches a set of missiles in a specific direction that does 55% of its ability power. Whoever it touches will be slowed by 30% for 2 seconds, while allies will be shielded by 50% of their ability power. R — Unfinished Business: Summons a wave of chemicals that grant vision, and if hit on opposing champions or minions, causes them a status that gives them 100% bonus attack speed, 25% size, and will attack each other.

The best build for Renata Glasc in League of Legends

Sorcerer’s Dagger as the first item, exceptional to start earning money and poke with their abilities.

as the first item, exceptional to start earning money and poke with their abilities. Imperial Mandate for cooldown reduction, health gains, and mana regeneration. essential for him early game and give it kills to your support.

for cooldown reduction, health gains, and mana regeneration. essential for him early game and give it kills to your support. The boots actually depend a lot on the context, but generally the best will be the ones Ionias of Lucidity.

From here, everything will depend on how the game evolves. objects like Redemption, Chemtech Putrifier, Relic Shield, Zhonya, Iron Solari Medallion…neither is much better than the other and its value will be based on the opponent’s composition.

The best runes for Renata Glasc in League of Legends

As always, the effectiveness of the runes will depend on the enemy. Generally we will shoot for Protective, so that we increase the sustain and give our partner more shield. Many people use it with glacial enhancementbut we believe that it is a waste of his abilities. Aery is a much more offensive alternative, ideal for online trades, but we still find the first one better.

Renata Glasc’s strategy in League of Legends

We are facing a champion with mixed feelings. If he plays aggressive and goes out of his way, he will only escalate. He protects his partner, he can pin down opponents, and to top it off, he can decide a fight by resurrecting an ally. The problem is that he is weak, since he has no way to get away from the enemy.

In the laning phase it is very powerful, especially if he manages to get ahead of the enemy and reach 2 before. Being able to W and temporarily resurrect a teammate gives him a lot more time. It can slowly deal damage to opponents and gives an extra ADC that can shred enemies. The moment she has R she can be as aggressive as she wants, as she has tools to turn the matchup around.

As for the later phase, Renata has to be one with the shooter. To fight in groups on map objectives it is essential, because you can give your team a lot of advantage and start when you want.