LoL: Riot Games intensifies its fight against bots

One of the issues that arise a lot in the different social networks at the beginning of Season 13 of League of Legends are the presence of botssome appear ubiquitous in certain game modes such as the cooperative mode vs AI and they are a recurring and identified concern. for some time, complaints mainly extend to low rated players. Bots would be extremely present in the Iron and Bronze leagues, sometimes even reaching Silver*.

*Silver isn’t necessarily the maximum level that bots can be present at, but we haven’t seen any complaints mentioning bots at a higher ELO. If such bots exist, then they are more sophisticated than those that interfere with low ELO games, therefore more difficult to detect and are not the subject of recurring complaints.

As of today, we’re ramping up our cadence in removing bots in League of Legends. Feel free to DM me any bots you encounter moving forward, particularly if it’s in a non Co-Op game mode. —Matt Paoletti (@RiotK3o) January 27, 2023

A new wave of sanctions

According to Riot Packman (responsible for the fight against cheats in League of Legends, aka Riot K3o), there has been a new wave of bans against bots. So players should encounter them less frequently during their games, at least for a while (until a glitch is found, then there will be a new wave of bans once this glitch is resolved, in short, the classic loop) . He also invites players who encounter bots in games other than co-op vs AI to send a Direct Message on Twitter to report them.

Packman clarifies that there will be different waves of bans at different frequencies. These waves to will often focus on a particular game mode, with priority given to ranked . So don’t expect all bots to disappear overnight, but they should be rarer to find in your lobbies.

Theory about the reasons behind the recent increase in the number of bots

Yes use third-party programs to allow an account to reach level 30 quickly It’s not new, it still seems that they are more and more present in the qualifiers. although it can help reach very low ranks like Iron IV (even for a new player it’s hard to go that low because you need a win rate of less than 10%), it’s hard to estimate the size of the app for accounts of this ELO.

According to some people, the fact that a part of the ranked rewards is now available based on the number of games played and no longer in the rankings, could explain this increase. If the theory holds up, the interest in buying such an account seems quite limited, especially at the start of the Season.