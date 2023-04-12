LoL: Riot Games, you must disable this item due to a bug

From time to time, and as it happens in practically all video gameserrors in characters or objects usually make an appearance. Some are anecdotal, without being of great importance, but there are others that can cause a huge impact and force that company to work hard to fix this bug so that the game experience is not frustrated. The error that we are going to talk about today is curious to say the least, and it could have completely changed the current meta in the competitive League of Legends.

What object caused this failure?

This error occurs with the Watchful Guardian Stonewhich once improved could be resold in the shop for around 800 gold, then bought again for 0, then resold again for that same amount of gold, and so on. So this allowed any support (but it would surely have spread very quickly to all roles) to have a full build in 26 minutes of gameplay.

To put in context, even making a strategy of funnel to clear out jungle camps and minions so your main carry has the desired impact early, it never happened that it was fully built before 30 minutesat least in situations (it may have happened in a dark game, where you pick up 15 kills before 20 minutes, but it’s far from the basic pattern that happens in competitive MOBAs.

This video explains the bug that would have changed the meta

A bug that can generate interesting game modes

If it’s obvious that the item needs to be disabled in any classic game mode, it could give rise to an interesting concept. Why not imagine a temporary game mode where champions start at level 18 with 30k gold to buy their items? Even if one might think that late-game stamped champions would dominate, it could create a totally different meta.

Yes, a level 18 Kog’Maw with all the items is scary, but if there is a ghostly/cleans/Tryndamere QSS on the opposing team, it’s not certain that the Rift caterpillar can survive during that fight (also valid for Trynda, which would be moderately like taking on Karma/Lulu with those peeling items, who don’t want to see a Xerath with AP and magic penetration etc.).

This game mode could be relatively easy to set up, since it would not require creating a new map or a new function, but simply changing some initial values. We should also see if we should give stacks to the champions that need them (Nasus, Veigar, etc), and if we shouldn’t reinforce towers and neutral monsters to prevent everything from being decided in a single fight, or that ‘a Jax plays the Nashor alone. While it’s probably not a game mode that will continue to be popular over time, having it for a week or two would provide a different gameplay experience.