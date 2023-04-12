LoL: Riot gets to work again to stop the smurfs

In virtually all competitive online games, there is a small percentage of users who play below their actual level to break low elos or because they want to duet with someone with lower elo than their own. We are talking about secondary accounts or smurfswhich in many titles worry the developer and community itself, as can be the case with League of Legends.

Many users of Reddit have shown their complaints that there are a large number of accounts at level 30 (the minimum level to play games ranked) that are being quite toxic. As a general rule, these behaviors are from players who have a higher elo in their main account and are dedicated to flame at the first change and create a bad atmosphere in the team if a player does badly.

It is true that Riot has addressed this issue somewhat after the Preseason, but some users are still annoyed that they appear frequently in the lobby of his games, and that it is something that they would like this company to tackle. The answer has reached the hands of Riot and in that same post, they responded to these suggestions and complaints

Riot’s response to this new wave of smurfs

“Yes, this kind of experience is horrible, and we are working very hard to mitigate this type of behavior in all areas of the competitive experience. I can’t speak specifically, but in the near future there will be some things that will begin to act on these types of players they just want to ruin everyone’s experience. We’re aware of them and I just want you to know that we’re working on it,” Riot Siraris said.

In addition, Riot developers are also working on improving the ranking system. “You will start to see benefits at the end of this year, and then steady improvements over the next few years,” Siraris added when discussing the ranking system. To conclude, he commented that he would not be released in the short term and that they want to release him in the best condition: “It is a very complex problem and we do not want to launch something halfway that introduces even more chaos into the system.”