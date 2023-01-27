LoL: Riot gives more details about one of its golden egg gooses; your MMR system

One of the golden egg hens of Riot Games is its system of mmr. This has always been a real mystery and from time to time, the cyclical debate about how it works appears on forums like Reddit. Without going any further, we have spoken in some other article about this, and we will leave it a little below if you want to inquire about it.

With the leak of data and source code in the cyberattack suffered by Riot, it was expected that information or part of the operation of the MMR system would be leaked In all the company’s titles, however, the person in charge of giving us these details comes from the company itself, more specifically Riot Auberaun, which is one of those responsible for the League of Legends classification system.

Keys to understanding how the MMR works

Riot Auberaun had this to say: “You win mmr by winning matches and you lose it when the nexus is thrown at you. The number of points that they give you and take from you is related to several things; one of them, the MMR of both sets. If your team has more MMR (all this in very small margins) the system predicts that you are going to win. In that case you get less MMR than if the situation were reversed. All this will also depend on the confidence we have about your internal rating, the winning or losing streaks can indicate how far or close you are from your real level, so each map will affect the same one”.

To finish this matter, he was asked if the number of games affected the MMR to a greater or lesser extent, to which he answered the following: “This is possible through both winning and losing streaks. Right now, we’re not looking at any stats that indicate how a player is doing in the game.”

With this information, we get a somewhat more general idea of ​​how one of the company’s best kept secrets works. Now, try to take advantage of this in your favor to add a certain benefit in your qualifiers and thereby climb ranks in any of the Riot Games titles.