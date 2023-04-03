LoL: Riot introduced the Ink Shadow skins

The Ink Shadow Collection will be the line coming to the game from MSI, along with new copies of Bringers of Dusk and Dawn.

The content in League of Legends does not stop and while players enjoy the fun Summoner’s Rift of april fools day, Riot presented several skins that will arrive in the game soon. The Sombra de Tinta collection will debut together with new items from the Portadores del Nochecer y Amanecer line.

A couple of weeks ago in a development preview, the designers revealed that they would be bringing new skin themes and two unique collections coming to MSI in the middle of the year. The data miner big bad bear He gave clues about a possible leak of what they would look like, mentioning some of the champions that would be part of it.

Read also: LoL: Poros and hats take the Crack for April Fools Day

Unlimited power in exchange for the ultimate sacrifice 💥 ✒️ Yone, Yasuo, Aurelion Sol, Kai’Sa, and Inkshadow Udyr will be coming to beta on April 4, in time for MSI. They will be followed on April 18 by Volibear, Master Yi, and the Prestige Edition of Yasuo Ink Shadow. pic.twitter.com/oVBiNZ2awD — League of Legends ES (@lol_es) April 2, 2023

Riot Games advertisement today the new line of Ink Shadow skins coming to the test server in two parts. The first will be on April 4 “just in time for MSI” with skins for Yone, Yasuo, Aurelion Sol, Kai’Sa, and Udyr. While the second batch will add copies for Master Yi, Volibear and a prestige edition for Yasuo.

This new collection of skins has a good amount of colorful details, which give it a modern touch and an unbeatable visual richness. Udyr’s appearance changes colors as she uses her abilities, while each of the other champions maintain a base color, such as Yone, who has purple as his main art. As for the prestige edition of Yasuo, she will use white instead of gold.

Also read: New details of Project L, Riot’s fighting game

Riot also announced new skins for the Bringers of the Dusk collection with skins for Jarvan IV and Nasus, while Vayne and Renekton will be part of the Bringers of the Dawn. However, the community is not happy with these pieces, their return being questioned on social networks.