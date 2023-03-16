LoL: Riot Phreak predicts big changes to ADCs in patch 13.6

The role of ADC has become one of the best in League of Legends. After the buffs received and the changes applied in back patches, the shooters enjoy key popularity and impact when it comes to decanting a game in the MOBA since their items are currently quite strong.

Analyzing patch 13.5, Phreak, the Game Designer of the game talked about this role and the changes that are coming:”I think the perceptions have caught up with the power level and possibly the AD carry role is nerfed for sure. Our hope is that despite the buffs and nerfs the role will still be more fun than before,” he said.

Marksmen have been in a good state since the Durability patch, and with the changes to base stats, damage and mana growths, and core items like Infinity Edge and the Navori in patch 13.1B, the role has become too powerful as marksmen started dealing more damage to their opponents.

Nerfs are coming to items and shooters

In the patch 13.6 trailer, Riot announced the modification of the Bloodthirsty and the Navori in terms of objects and the Lethal Tempo and Legend: Lineage, in terms of runes. While this should reduce the power level of ADCs, it remains to be seen if Riot has any additional plans to reduce the impact of ADCs on Summoner’s Rift beyond what will be done in this upcoming update that Milio will be entering.

Now it will be time to wait and see what new direction the shooters and the competitive meta take. In addition, it will coincide with the season of offseason in the ERL, although the reading of the meta by analysts who are part of the staffs of teams that play in the big League of Legends tournaments such as the LEC, LCK, LCS or LPL will be key.