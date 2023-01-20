LoL: Riot prepares changes to one of the classic champions of the game

Games, like life, are in constant motion and in League of Legends it is no wonder. With so many champions at your disposal, even 162 if you have unlocked everyonethe adjustments to their abilities, resistances and items, give Riot endless possibilities to try to find a balance in the game.

Meanwhile champion, there are some that are usually forgotten by the players themselves, since they either have a champion pool very short or OTP; or because it is not in its optimal state in the meta. One of these champions is Kaylewhich has not received adjustments for a long time, and the complexity of making it work in the laning phase, means that many players do not choose it and prefer various other alternatives that suit their needs.

Kayle will be getting changes soon

“We are currently working on Kayle. I look forward to sharing more details soon.” These are the words of Riot August, League of Legends Lead Champion Designer. about this champion. At the moment, no more details are known about its changes, but given the low percentage in SoloQ and the low, if not zero, presence in the competitive, it is necessary to keep an eye on it to balance it.

Going deeper and looking at these numbers, his current balance that at ranks of Platinum and above is less than 50% win rate. These numbers are logically not good, since it is a champion with little influence in the drafts both when choosing it and when denying it.

Riot Games prepares a very important patch for League of Legends next week. The arrival of 13.2 it will make a lot of things change completely, especially in marksmen, who have received adjustments to mana and growth, as well as the characteristic nerfs and buffs to both items, runes and champions.