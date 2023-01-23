LoL: Riot sanctions Vitality for the use of a forbidden rune from Perkz against Fnatic

Team Vitality is one of the sensations in this beginning of LEC. The arrival of Photon and Bo have given the team a great level increase, and thanks to this, the French structure is going two to zero in the renewed competition of the EMEA region of League of Legends. However, today it is time to talk about the French squad due to a decision that could cost them the match against Fnatic due to a rune choice that is currently prohibited in the competitive game.

“You may have noticed that Perkz chose to Walk On Water with Ryze yesterday, something that is currently prohibited in professional play. Our Competitive Operations team assessed that Perkz did not gain a significant advantage through the rune. Vitality will be fined consistent with previous precedents,” said RiotMAXtheX, League of Legends’ EMEA head of esports.

Why is this rune banned from competitive?

This rune is still not corrected, and it is that if you make an interaction walking and returning several times over the river with Ryze, the smurf will have infinite mana to spam skills, and what we know it would entail. It would especially be very useful in the laning phase since that is when the champion suffers the most to clear waves and charge the long-awaited tear for the Seraph’s Embrace.

This isn’t the first time this has happened, and several competitive ERL teams have had it through their veins. One of them was less than a week ago in the Ultraliga. Grypciocraft received the removal of two draft bans from the following game as an exemplary measure for this election. Riot.

At the moment we do not know what effective sanction the bees will have, but the measures have been uneven, since only this Ultraliga team has had this harsh punishment. The rest have only received financial fines, and in which Vitality is possibly included since they did not receive a sanction yesterday and no authorized Riot employee has spoken beyond RiotMAXtheX’s comment.