LoL: Riot talks about new accounts and smurf problems

Riot promised more changes looking to fix the issue of smurf players in ranked matches.

For the new season of League of Legends, Riot Games implemented several changes to the game system, especially with regard to ranked matches. However, all these adjustments did not resolve one of the most criticized points by the community. Despite the claims, the developer responded to criticism about new accounts and smurfs, in qualifying games.

Increased gain and loss of League Points, as well as the removal of the smurf queue are some of the changes that the game received for this season. The LP adjustments allow for faster division progression based on a winning streak, but this caused an issue with experienced players jumping into lower ranked matches with new accounts.

On Reddit, a user expressed his dissatisfaction with the smurfs in the game, sparking a debate on the social network. The claims range from how toxic these players are regardless of the team, but also makes SoloQ games focus on this type of user, damaging the experience. Riot Sirais responded to players explaining how the system deals with this issue of newly purchased accounts.

The rioter explained that when a new account is bought, depending on the MMR it has, it will clearly have more LP gain but after several games it evens out, making it to the point where it should be. So taking advantage of the changes to SoloQ will only last for a very limited time, as you need to earn at a fast pace to climb fast.

