LoL: Seraphine and Karthus see the bot lane

Mages maintain their dominance in the bot lane with Seraphine and Karthus being the two best options for the lane.

So far in League of Legends Season 13, we’ve seen quite a shifting metagame with each of the patches. The arrival of the new objects and the different changes have made many champions become popular in other roles, which is not common to see them. An example, are the mages who have carved a hole in the bottom lane, being seraphine and karthus the best selection of the line.

Magicians have positioned themselves as the best adc’s since last patch, completely displacing the marksmen. They maintain their grip on the lane for this new update, being not only at the top of the role but also at the top of the game’s overall tierlist in terms of win rate.

Read also: LoL: The changes to Kog’Maw’s passive that generate debate

seraphine and karthus remain as the top two picks for bot lane carries in patch 13.7 League of Legends. Both mages have the best win rate in lane at 54.7% and 53.3% respectively, among higher platinum players. while his banRate is relatively low, so they will always be available to select.

Both champions use Liandrys’s Anguish as a mythical object, taking advantage Tear of the Goddess also to be able to scale easily. The facility that these types of selections have in the bot lane is that they can harvest minions to get the resources and apply the necessary damage as well. Also, when magic damage is missing from the comp it’s the best answer.

Also read: LoL: Milio remains among the most popular supports in the game

With the previous 13.8 patch notes already released, we know that seraphine and karthus they will not receive changes so they can maintain their reign in the bot lane for a couple more weeks. The next update will be the one that defines the metagame for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023.