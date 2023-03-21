LoL: Shaco and Pantheon skins are on sale

Shaco Arcanista and Pantheon Pulsefire are two of the skins that will be discounted this week in League of Legends.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Arcanist Shaco and Pantheon Pulsefire, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, is already at its reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.

In addition, Lulu Cosmic Enchantress, Blood Moon Aatrox, Janna Guardian of the Sands, Spirit Blossom Lillia and Spirit Blossom Aphelios along with more cosmetics.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from March 20 to 26.

ASPECT REGULAR PRICE (RP) DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
Cosmic Enchantress Lulu 1350 607
Aatrox Blood Moon 1350 607
Urf Kench 750 337
Pantheon Pulsefire 1350 944
emumu 520 286
Janna Guardian of the Sands 1350 607
Bewitched LeBlanc 1350 975
Jayce Zenith Games 1350 975
Arcanist Shaco 1350 742
Lillia Spirit Blossom 1350 675
Aphelios Spirit Blossom 1350 975
Officer Caitlyn 975 390
Blood Moon Thresh 975 390
Olaf Dragonslayer 1350 675
Yorick Arc of Light 1350 607
CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of March 20-26.

CHAMPION REGULAR PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
Yuumi 975 487
Vel’Koz 880 440
Bard 880 395
sejuani 880 395
Cassiopeia 880 440

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.

