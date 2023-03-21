LoL: Shaco and Pantheon skins are on sale

Shaco Arcanista and Pantheon Pulsefire are two of the skins that will be discounted this week in League of Legends.
In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Arcanist Shaco and Pantheon Pulsefire, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, is already at its reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.
In addition, Lulu Cosmic Enchantress, Blood Moon Aatrox, Janna Guardian of the Sands, Spirit Blossom Lillia and Spirit Blossom Aphelios along with more cosmetics.
LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE
Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from March 20 to 26.
|ASPECT
|REGULAR PRICE (RP)
|DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
|Cosmic Enchantress Lulu
|1350
|607
|Aatrox Blood Moon
|1350
|607
|Urf Kench
|750
|337
|Pantheon Pulsefire
|1350
|944
|emumu
|520
|286
|Janna Guardian of the Sands
|1350
|607
|Bewitched LeBlanc
|1350
|975
|Jayce Zenith Games
|1350
|975
|Arcanist Shaco
|1350
|742
|Lillia Spirit Blossom
|1350
|675
|Aphelios Spirit Blossom
|1350
|975
|Officer Caitlyn
|975
|390
|Blood Moon Thresh
|975
|390
|Olaf Dragonslayer
|1350
|675
|Yorick Arc of Light
|1350
|607
CHAMPIONS ON SALE
In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of March 20-26.
|CHAMPION
|REGULAR PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP)
|Yuumi
|975
|487
|Vel’Koz
|880
|440
|Bard
|880
|395
|sejuani
|880
|395
|Cassiopeia
|880
|440
*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.