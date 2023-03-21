LoL: Shaco and Pantheon skins are on sale

Shaco Arcanista and Pantheon Pulsefire are two of the skins that will be discounted this week in League of Legends.

In a new week of special offers on skins from League of Legends, Arcanist Shaco and Pantheon Pulsefire, two skins that regularly cost 1350 RP, is already at its reduced price in the store. These are the best skins of both characters for some OTP.

In addition, Lulu Cosmic Enchantress, Blood Moon Aatrox, Janna Guardian of the Sands, Spirit Blossom Lillia and Spirit Blossom Aphelios along with more cosmetics.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SKINS ON SALE

Next, the list of skins that you will find on sale from March 20 to 26.

ASPECT REGULAR PRICE (RP) DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP) Cosmic Enchantress Lulu 1350 607 Aatrox Blood Moon 1350 607 Urf Kench 750 337 Pantheon Pulsefire 1350 944 emumu 520 286 Janna Guardian of the Sands 1350 607 Bewitched LeBlanc 1350 975 Jayce Zenith Games 1350 975 Arcanist Shaco 1350 742 Lillia Spirit Blossom 1350 675 Aphelios Spirit Blossom 1350 975 Officer Caitlyn 975 390 Blood Moon Thresh 975 390 Olaf Dragonslayer 1350 675 Yorick Arc of Light 1350 607

CHAMPIONS ON SALE

In addition, Riot also applies a weekly discount on the prices of champions found in Riot Points (RP). Although this is not the case with the essentially blue price of the champions. To get a better price with this payment method, you have to obtain the champion’s fragment. Below is the list of champions that are on sale (their RP price) for the week of March 20-26.

CHAMPION REGULAR PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE (RP) Yuumi 975 487 Vel’Koz 880 440 Bard 880 395 sejuani 880 395 Cassiopeia 880 440

*If there is any discrepancy between the prices shown and the prices expressed in the customer’s store, take into account that the official source of price and discount information will always be the League of Legends customer.